Selecting the Right Space

When it comes to your wedding reception venue, there’s plenty of creative options to make sure all of your needs are met. From churches to barns, boutique hotels or restaurants, your options are limitless.

And while large-group restrictions may be a barrier in being able to secure one of these venues in the short-term, it’s never too early to start mapping out how you’d like your perfect day to go.

Consider the Guest Experience

Before landing on a specific venue, think about how the day will unfold. Will you want the ceremony and reception in the same location? Will you be allowed to design and decorate the space the way that you want? Is the cost of the venue within your budget? These are all critical questions that can help you narrow down your choices to a select few.

Talk to a Planner First

If organization is not typically your thing, you may consider talking to a wedding planner about getting these key details ironed out. Planners are likely more familiar with the capabilities of a space, the layout and the requirements needed to decorate it according to your needs. Planners likely have information on the decision-makers within each space, as well, and are more likely to have a history with negotiating costs with them.