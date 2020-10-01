Small Ceremony, Big Crowd

The small wedding ceremony is all the rage across the United States as couples look to get back to more intimate celebrations with those closest to them.

There are many benefits to a smaller ceremony, including reduced cost, stress and logistics if you pull it off correctly. You can also get more value for your dollar when it comes to paying for vendors, food and drink. Your wedding planner and decorator may also thank you for a smaller ceremony because there will be less hassle than having to decorate a larger space.

When weighing the options of hosting a smaller wedding, be sure to talk it over with your future spouse. A smaller, more intimate setting means you’ll likely have to limit the number of invitations you send out, which can be a stressful experience on its own because you’ll need to deal with the potential of leaving important people off your guest list.

More Connection With Your Guests