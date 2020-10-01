If you receive your wedding dress well in advance or are experiencing a wedding postponement, you may be wondering how to properly store your dress.

Gowns are a big expense and keeping them properly maintained can give you confidence that you are protecting your investment.

There are some steps to take to ensure your gown is in flawless condition for your special day.

Your boutique or local bridal salon will be able to give you specific instructions on best care and storage, but the best guidance is typically in a dark, dry spot that doesn’t have access to direct light. Something else to keep in mind is that humidity and direct sunlight can cause bleaching or fabric decay. Follow the tips below to make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep your gown in perfect shape.

CLOSET STORAGE

If you plan on storing your wedding dress in your closet, experts recommend you use the hanger straps to keep everything in the best shape possible. You should also utilize a breathable fabric storage bag instead of a plastic bag, especially throughout the warmer months. This will help keep moisture buildup to a minimum, which will help reduce the chance of stubborn odors creeping in.

STORING