Weddings by the Numbers

Weddings and honeymoons are big business. People are willing to spend handsomely on these events to ensure the experience of a lifetime.

Consider the following research statistics, facts and figures, reported by the award-winning travel information website, TripSavvy. Some of the numbers may surprise you or even inspire you when it comes to planning your special day.

ENGAGEMENT STATISTICS

• 99% of grooms do the proposing.

• 16% of proposals occur in December.

• The average American engagement lasts 15 months.

• The average diamond engagement ring is $6,163.

WEDDING STATISTICS

• Every year, an average of 2.4 million weddings are performed in the U.S.

• Today’s median age for brides is 29 years. For grooms, it’s 31 years.

• The median age for remarriage is 34 for brides and 37 for grooms.

• Each weekend an average of 44,230 weddings takes place.

• The most popular months for weddings are September and October.