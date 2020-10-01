If you receive your wedding dress well in advance or are experiencing a wedding postponement, you may be wondering how to properly store your dress.
Gowns are a big expense and keeping them properly maintained can give you confidence that you are protecting your investment.
There are some steps to take to ensure your gown is in flawless condition for your special day.
Your boutique or local bridal salon will be able to give you specific instructions on best care and storage, but the best guidance is typically in a dark, dry spot that doesn’t have access to direct light. Something else to keep in mind is that humidity and direct sunlight can cause bleaching or fabric decay. Follow the tips below to make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep your gown in perfect shape.
CLOSET STORAGE
If you plan on storing your wedding dress in your closet, experts recommend you use the hanger straps to keep everything in the best shape possible. You should also utilize a breathable fabric storage bag instead of a plastic bag, especially throughout the warmer months. This will help keep moisture buildup to a minimum, which will help reduce the chance of stubborn odors creeping in.
STORING
HEAVIER GOWNS
Some experts provide specifications for even heavier material, which can include ornate beading or structured lace. These extra items can weigh down the dress and damage it if it’s hanging for too long a time period. In that case, you may be better off taking the gown off the hanger, placing a sheet down on your bed and folding the gown into the sheet for flat storage. Once you have it folded it up, you can place it in your closet or under your bed for safe-keeping.
DON’T FORGET
YOUR BRIDESMAIDS
The same dress storage rules apply for other members of your bridal party. And on top of storage, experts recommend that you try your dress on once per month, every month until the event.
This will help ensure a proper-fitting dress come wedding time. This can be particularly important advice if you have a dress that has been altered.
