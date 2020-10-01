 Skip to main content
Weddings by the Numbers
Weddings and honeymoons are big business. People are willing to spend handsomely on these events to ensure the experience of a lifetime.

Consider the following research statistics, facts and figures, reported by the award-winning travel information website, TripSavvy. Some of the numbers may surprise you or even inspire you when it comes to planning your special day.

ENGAGEMENT STATISTICS

• 99% of grooms do the proposing.

• 16% of proposals occur in December.

• The average American engagement lasts 15 months.

• The average diamond engagement ring is $6,163.

WEDDING STATISTICS

• Every year, an average of 2.4 million weddings are performed in the U.S.

• Today’s median age for brides is 29 years. For grooms, it’s 31 years.

• The median age for remarriage is 34 for brides and 37 for grooms.

• Each weekend an average of 44,230 weddings takes place.

• The most popular months for weddings are September and October.

COST STATISTICS

• $35,329 is the average amount spent on a traditional American wedding.

• Per-guest cost is $268.

• Bachelor party attendees spend on average $738. Bachelorette party spending averages $472.

• The average amount each guest spends to attend the wedding is $703.

• The average amount spent on a wedding gift is in the $70-$100 range.

• In 19% of cases, the brides’ parents pay for the wedding.

• 32% of brides and grooms pay for the wedding themselves.

DESTINATION

WEDDING STATISTICS

• 25% of marriages are destination weddings.

• 340,000 destination weddings take place each year.

• The destination wedding market accounts for $16 billion in annual spending.

• The average budget for a destination wedding is $28,000.

• The average number of guests at a destination wedding: 48.

• 9 out of 10 couples say the weather is a key factor in selecting a destination.

• 60% of destination weddings take place in a domestic location and 40% international.

DESTINATION

WEDDING LOCATIONS

The leading destinations for out-of-town weddings are:

• Las Vegas (80,000)

• Hawaii (20,000)

• U.S. Virgin Islands (5,100)

• Jamaica (5,000)

• Bahamas (4,000)

