Here’s one of those very frequent “frequently asked questions”: “How do I get a copy of an old story?”
It used to be we had no answer for you because we didn’t have storage for more than 155 years of newspapers.
Now, however, we have newspapers.com, a website that has all of our editions in an easily searchable format.
Just go to siouxcityjournal.com and look under “print edition” in our menu and you’ll find “archives.” That’s your gateway to newspapers.com. Then, it’s just a matter of putting in a date range and a name you’re looking to find. Quickly, you’ll get a list – and the page you’re seeking. You can download it, save it on your computer and, yes, make copies.
We’ve had readers who have tracked their families’ entire histories and been able to find those moments when someone might have won an award, gotten married or marked a milestone.
It’s lots of fun. And it’s so easy to do.
So, dig in – look for your name (we give you permission…we did it) and recall all those moments from the past.
It’s yet another reason why you need to be a member (our new term for subscriber) to the Sioux City Journal.