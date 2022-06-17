Explorers' Blake Tiberi turns season around by making offensive adjustment

SIOUX CITY — Blake Tiberi made one minor adjustment at the plate about a couple weeks ago, and that has allowed the Sioux City Explorers third baseman to break out of a shaky start.

Tiberi had an RBI early in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Kansas City that sealed the sweep for the home team over the American Association defending champions.

Just like his team, Tiberi didn’t start out so well in the month of May. As the calendar flipped to June, Tiberi turned the offensive part of his game around.

“I just had to trust my ability,” Tiberi said. “It’s a marathon and it was good to keep my head on.”

After a June 1 win over Milwaukee, Tiberi found himself with a .213 batting average, and he started the season 1-for-10.

To make matters worse, Tiberi had only two RBIs, which came in the same game late in the month.

‘There’s always going to be highs and lows,” Tiberi said. “You just have to keep an even keel between the ears and start each day like it’s a clean slate.”

Going into Friday’s series opener against Cleburne, Tiberi has raised his average by 20 points and has eight RBIs so far this month. He even had three RBIs in the sweep over the Monarchs.

Tiberi’s turnaround came down to one adjustment.

Tiberi, manager Steve Montgomery and hitting coach Derek Wolfe thought the swing looked OK, so they all took a second look at his mechanics.

They found that by fixing his load in his lower half when he swings.

“He’s been working his butt off every day,” Montgomery said. “It’s nice to see the fruits of his labor. He stayed true to his swing, but we tinkered with him staying connected on the lower half. We needed him to keep the energy going down instead of forward. We slowed it down and we transferred the energy down before it went forward.”

Tiberi’s run-producing hit came in the second inning. Nate Samson set up the play by getting a lead-off infield single, then when Tiberi was up with two outs, he stole second on a 1-0 count.

Tiberi put the ball in play with a 2-2 count after a couple of foul balls. He laced the ball to centerfield, and that allowed Samson to score.

Sioux City’s other run came in the seventh inning, as Samson again scored. He scored on an error by Kansas City centerfielder Joel Booker.

That’s all the pitching trio of Patrick Ledet, Nate Gercken and Max Kuhns needed in terms of run support.

Ledet turned in another quality start. He pitched seven innings, and held the Monarchs to one run on three hits. He got nine strikeouts and surrendered three walks.

Ledet was going to come out for the eighth inning, but suffered a lower-body cramp while he was warming up for the eighth, and Montgomery decided to let the bullpen finish the job.

“He kept the ball down and elevated when needed,” Montgomery said. “He didn’t miss up with the offspeed stuff. He expanded when he needed to.”

Gercken pitched a scoreless eighth while Kuhns struck out the side in the ninth inning.

The Explorers and Monarchs will meet up again next week for a three-game set down in Kansas City as part of a six-game road trip that also includes a set with the Railroaders.

“When we go down there, we’re going to have our hands full, but it’s good for the momentum we’ve created in June,” Montgomery said. “I said, the goal is to get to 20-20 and here we are at 14-15. That’s a very good team over there.”

