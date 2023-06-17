LINCOLN, Neb. —It took a little longer than expected as an hour rain delay got in the way of the Sioux City Explorers’ 8-1 road win over Lincoln in the American Association of Professional Baseball, but it was well worth it for the Explorers.

The came out swining early with a triple to left field from Zane Zurbrugg off Sioux City starter Trenton Toplikar, but the sun came out for the Explorers as their defense kept the Lincoln offense at bay for the rest of the game, save for a Lincoln run in the fifth.

That came on an RBI by Zurbrugg to score Nate Samson.

Daniel Perez led off the X’s with a double off Abdallah Aris in the top of the third and he was sacrificed to third.

Jake Ortega’s single scred Perez and the Explorers were the first to strike, taking the lead 1-0.

Zack Miller led off for the Dogs in the home half of the third with a double, and a bobble of Drew Devine’s single by Miguel Sierra put the runners on the corners for Lincoln, but to no avail for the Dogs.

The Explorers (15-17) threatened in the top of the fifth when Miguel Sierra walked and Chase Harris followed with a double to left field that saw Sierra round third but thrown out at the plate.

That’s when Sampson tied it at one.

Nate Gercken relieved Toplikar in the bottom of the sixth, but he hit Yanio Perez. A line shot to center by Will Kengor put Saltdogs runners at first and third, but again, the Explorers found a way to get out of the jam.

Wilfredo Gimenez led off the seventh with a free pass to first via walk. That was followed by a long shot to right to result in a Jack Kelly double and put Gimenez on third. Delvin Zinn scored Gimenez on a sacrifice fly, and the Explorers took a 2-1 lead.

Carlos Diaz took the bump for the Explorers in the seventh, shutting down the Dogs, but the Dogs (13-17) followed suit, keeping the Explorers from a rally in the eighth.

Kent Hasler came in for Diaz in the eighth and sat the Saltdogs down in order as the Explorers headed into the ninth inning with the lead 2-1.

The ninth inning proved explosive for the Explorers as Wilfredo Gimenez led off the ninth with a single off Laio, followed by a walk for Delvin Zinn and a single for Daniel Perez after a favorable bounce for the X’s. Miguel Sierra doubled, scoring Gimenez and Zinn, extending the lead to 4-1.

Chase Harris reached on a two-base error by the Saltdogs shortstop Devine that scored Perez and Sierra, adding to the X’s lead, 6-1. Jake Ortega walked as the Saltdogs looked to RHP Carson Lance to keep the X’s from doing more damage, but the X’s kept the Dogs in a stay.

John Nogowski singled with two on, but Sampson stumbled only tagging out Ortega but keeping runners on the corners for the X’s. Nagowski stole second, putting runners at second and third.

Vince Fernandez singled to score Harris and Nogowski and that gave the X’s and 8-1 lead.