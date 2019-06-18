CLEBURNE, Texas — The Sioux City Explorers scored five runs in the first five innings and held off a late charge from the Cleburne Railroaders to complete the series sweep with a 6-4 win on Monday night at The Depot.
Sioux City (15-16) scored in the first when Kyle Wren started the game with a walk, stole second and came in to score on a two-out RBI single from Jose Sermo. Sermo then cranked a two-out solo homer in the third to make it 2-0, and a Cleburne error combined with a Dylan Kelly RBI single in the fourth put the X’s up 4-0.
Adam Sasser plated Sermo with a run-scoring single in the fifth, giving Sioux City a 5-0 lead. Sasser finished the game 4-for-4, representing four of Sioux City’s nine hits on the night.
The Railroaders (13-17) put together a rally in the bottom of the sixth, getting on the board courtesy of a two-run double from Grant Buck that trimmed the deficit to 5-2. A sacrifice fly from Hunter Clanin pulled Cleburne to within 5-3, but Daniel Robertson grounded out to third on a nice play from Sermo to end the threat.
Dexture McCall’s solo home run in the top of the seventh padded the Sioux City lead. Chase Simpson scored the final run of the night for Cleburne with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth against Explorers closer Matt Pobereyko, who picked up his eighth save.
Jason Garcia (6-1) picked up the win for Sioux City with 5 1/3 innings of work, allowing eight hits and three runs, two of which were earned. Eudis Idrogo (1-3) took the loss, surrendering six hits and five runs over 4 1/3 innings.
Samson, Fallwell earn weekly awards
Shortstop Nate Samson has been named Pointstreak Player of the week and RHP Tyler Fallwell has been named Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week, both for the week ending Sunday.
Samson over the past week played in all seven games for the X’s and hit an incredible .467 the highest average in the league over that time. Samson collected two doubles, a triple and crushed two home runs. He collected fourteen total hits, driving in seven runs and scoring nine. Samson got on base at a .500 clip, had a slugging percentage of .800 and an OPS of 1.300 all while not committing an error defensively.
For Samson, it is his second player of the week award after winning it for the week of June 25th - July 1st during the 2018 season. Samson is already a two time American Association All-Star and 2016 Player of the Year.
Fallwell has earned the first player of the week award of his career after an outstanding week out of the bullpen. Fallwell made three appearances totaling seven and a third innings and earned two wins. He did not allow a single run to score while allowing a total of just four base runners with two hits and two walks. Fallwell was also dominant with thirteen strikeouts.