Explorers get the edge over Kansas City on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY — The name, logo and jerseys might all be different but it’s still entertaining baseball when Sioux City and Kansas City meet up. In the season opening tilt between the two rivals, game one goes to the Explorers by a final tally of 7-6.

Kansas City jumped out to an early first inning lead. After a double, Johnny Field was chased home by a Jan Hernandez single. Hernandez then scored on a Casey Gillaspie single to quickly make it 2-0 Monarchs.

Sioux City ended up answering back in the bottom of the second. A Jose Sermo lead off walk, turned into a de-facto lead off double after he stole second. Sebastian Zawada then chased him home with a true double.

X’s starting pitcher Tyler Beardsley (2-0) was dominant against the Monarchs lineup. After the Gillaspie single in the first, Beardsley retired 11 straight Kansas City hitters. Including a stretch where he sat down seven in a row via strike out. Despite all the back and forth in the late innings, Beardsley was credited with the win as he went 6.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits, walking none and striking out 12.