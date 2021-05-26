Explorers get the edge over Kansas City on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY — The name, logo and jerseys might all be different but it’s still entertaining baseball when Sioux City and Kansas City meet up. In the season opening tilt between the two rivals, game one goes to the Explorers by a final tally of 7-6.
Kansas City jumped out to an early first inning lead. After a double, Johnny Field was chased home by a Jan Hernandez single. Hernandez then scored on a Casey Gillaspie single to quickly make it 2-0 Monarchs.
Sioux City ended up answering back in the bottom of the second. A Jose Sermo lead off walk, turned into a de-facto lead off double after he stole second. Sebastian Zawada then chased him home with a true double.
X’s starting pitcher Tyler Beardsley (2-0) was dominant against the Monarchs lineup. After the Gillaspie single in the first, Beardsley retired 11 straight Kansas City hitters. Including a stretch where he sat down seven in a row via strike out. Despite all the back and forth in the late innings, Beardsley was credited with the win as he went 6.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits, walking none and striking out 12.
Sioux City added to their lead in the fourth as Mitch Ghelfi led off the frame with a walk. He advanced to second on what was one of four wild pitches for Monarchs starter, Nick Travieso. And then scored on a Lane Milligan single to right to give Sioux City a 4-2 lead.
Travieso (0-2) was handed the loss as he lasted four innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out four while walking five and with four wild pitches.
Jose Sermo padded Sioux City’s lead in the fifth as he took Robinson Martinez deep for his second home run of the season. The lead off solo bomb was his second of the season and in as many games, putting the X’s up 5-2. Sermo filled the stat sheet as he went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.
Lang had a big night for extending his career record mark as he tallied a three hit night with two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base. Sioux City tied a season high with five swiped bags.
Matt Pobereyko (2) earned his second save of the year with one of the four out variety as he struck out the final batter in the eighth to preserve the lead. And then set down Kansas City in order in the ninth to nail down the win.
Sioux City now sits alone atop the American Association South Division with a 5-2 record through the first week of the season.