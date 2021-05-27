Explorers stay hot with 11-4 win over Kansas City

SIOUX CITY — Timely hitting and smart at bats fueled the Explorers to their second straight win against the newly branded Kansas City Monarchs.

In a game that saw a total of 10 pitchers, there wasn’t any shortage of offense. On this night the X’s got back to their style of baseball, spraying the ball around the park and playing smart baseball.

Sioux City out hit the Monarchs and took home the win 11-4.

The scoring started early with the Monarchs jumping out to an early lead in the second inning. Ramsey Romano drove in Ryan Grotjohn with a single to get things started. The next inning, in the top of the third, the Monarchs added one more in similar fashion. Jan Hernandez singled into left scoring Darnell Sweeney making the score 2-0 after two and a half innings.

Sioux City answered back in a big way in the bottom of the third. The X’s put their first run on the board thanks to Lane Milligan who put together another solid game hitting out of the number two spot in the lineup. He singled to center scoring Michael Lang. With two outs the X’s put together a big run. With three walks, a hit batter, and four singles in the inning, the X’s walked away with five runs. After three innings, Sioux City led 5-2.