Explorers stay hot with 11-4 win over Kansas City

SIOUX CITY — Timely hitting and smart at bats fueled the Explorers to their second straight win against the newly branded Kansas City Monarchs.
In a game that saw a total of 10 pitchers, there wasn’t any shortage of offense. On this night the X’s got back to their style of baseball, spraying the ball around the park and playing smart baseball.
Sioux City out hit the Monarchs and took home the win 11-4.
The scoring started early with the Monarchs jumping out to an early lead in the second inning. Ramsey Romano drove in Ryan Grotjohn with a single to get things started. The next inning, in the top of the third, the Monarchs added one more in similar fashion. Jan Hernandez singled into left scoring Darnell Sweeney making the score 2-0 after two and a half innings.
Sioux City answered back in a big way in the bottom of the third. The X’s put their first run on the board thanks to Lane Milligan who put together another solid game hitting out of the number two spot in the lineup. He singled to center scoring Michael Lang. With two outs the X’s put together a big run. With three walks, a hit batter, and four singles in the inning, the X’s walked away with five runs. After three innings, Sioux City led 5-2.
Sioux City took advantage of Kansas City starter Brian Glowicki early. Lane Milligan and Jared Walker got on and ended Glowicki’s night after a walk and single respectively. They both scored thanks to a two out double off the bat of Jose Sermo that made its way to the left-center wall. After four, Sioux City led 7-2.
One of only two home runs on the night came with a man on base in the fifth from Kansas City’s center fielder, Johnny Field, who put one over the left field fence. Sioux City responded in the bottom half of the inning with a couple runs of their own. Thanks to another flurry of walks and singles the X’s held their five-run lead going into the sixth inning, 9-4.
Pacing Sioux City’s offense was Lane Milligan and Mitch Ghelfi. Milligan reached base five times in the game, going 2-for-3, with two RBIs, two runs scored, two walks and a stolen base. Ghelfi helped set up Sioux City rallies with a pair of walks and went 2-for-3, with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Patrick Ledet’s (1-0) start ended after five and he took home the win partially thanks to some strong run support. Ledet struck out six and gave up four runs on six hits.