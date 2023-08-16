Explorers starter Mitchell Verburg (5-3) pitched 7.2 innings of shutout ball as a Vince Fernandez homer proved to be the difference in the game. The win was Sioux City’s sixth consecutive series-opening victory and put them at 9-3 during the month of August.

It was a pitcher’s duel as the Sioux City Explorers (43-38) took down the Winnipeg Goldeyes (34-47) Tuesday night 2-0.

Neither team advanced a runner past second until the fourth inning when X’s Matt Lloyd started with a leadoff single. Explorers Vince Fernandez, with one-out and Lloyd on first, ripped a no-doubt homer to right-center off Winnipeg starter Joey Matulovich to give Sioux City a 2-0 lead.

X’s Verburg (5-3) pitched well the rest of his outing, and so did Goldeyes Matulovich, keeping the game tight all the way to the end. Nolan LaMere pitched two scoreless innings for the Goldeyes, relieving Matulovich (4-9) to start the seventh, but Sioux City’s Brandon Brosher and Sean Rackoski (17) filled in behind Verburg to complete the shutout and finish the game 2-0.