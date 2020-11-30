Fall events calendar

Studebaker John & The Hawks
Friday, October 30
Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
Studebaker John Grimaldi formed the Hawks, a blues-rock outfit, in the 1970s after developing his blues skills on Chicago's West Side. The band showcases Grimaldi's harp, slide guitar and songwriting skills.
Jacob Martin & ANA + VEGAS
Friday, October 30
The Marquee, 1225 4th St.
Four hours of Friday night music at The Marquee begin at 9 p.m.
Carolina Reign
Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa
The group takes to the center stage lounge for acoustic performances of music by groups ranging from KISS and Aerosmith to Elton John and Michael Jackson.
Above the Covers
Saturday, October 31
The Marquee, 1225 4th St.
Live music takes center stage on Halloween night along Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street.
Drew Lynch
Thursday, November 5
Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
The comedian known for his work on Conan and America's Got Talent brings his brand of comedy to Sioux City. Fans will be seated in pods to accommodate social distancing measures.
Kevin Burt
Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa
The Waterloo native and recent Iowa Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform on consecutive nights at Grand Falls. Burt released his debut album in 2018 and earned a Blues Music Award nomination the following year.
Northwestern College symphonic band concert
Friday, November 6
Northwestern College Christ Chapel, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa
Northwestern's symphonic band presents a Friday evening performance at the college's chapel.
Dordt University Ringerwole organ recital
Saturday, November 7
Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa
The Sioux Center school presents a Saturday night of organ music in its primary performance venue.
Jo Koy
Thursday, November 12
Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive
The prominent stand-up comic, who has sold out arenas and appeared on many of the country's premier late-night shows, brings his Social Distance Tour to the Tyson Events Center.
Luc Michael
Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa
Sioux Falls-based Michael brings his brand of country and southern rock music across the state line to Larchwood.
Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra
Tuesday, November 17
Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa
Enjoy two performances by the Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra -- a children's concert in the afternoon and the orchestra's fall performance in the evening.
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder"
Thursday, November 19-Sunday, November 22
University of South Dakota Wayne S. Knutson Theatre, 788 N. University St., Vermillion, South Dakota
The University of South Dakota presents a weekend of performances of the Robert L. Freedman musical comedy. The shows will be the first on the main stage of the newly renovated Knutson Theatre. Theatergoers can enjoy the show in-person or via live stream.
"Jabberwocky"
Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21
Northwestern College England Theatre, 810 Albany Ave. SE, Orange City, Iowa
A stage performance of Lewis Carroll's high-profile nonsensical poem. The production features puppets resembling the original poem's beasts, including Bandersnatches and Jabberwock.
"An Act of God"
Friday, November 20-Sunday, December 6
LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.
The Sioux City theater puts on a performance of the David Javerbaum play -- which began as a "series of tweets" and a before becoming a full script -- as the holidays approach.
Holiday Collections Craft Fair
Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22
Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive
The fair features local and regional sellers offering specialty holiday products and inspiration for the season.
Harper
Saturday, November 21
Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
A four-time top-10 Billboard performer in the blues albums category, Harper brings his blues sounds from his Michigan home to one of Sioux City's top spots for live music.
Dordt University instrumental ensembles concert
Saturday, November 21
Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa
A night of music at Dordt University.
Elizabeth Hunstad
Wednesday, November 25
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa
The multi-genre singer performs for a pre-Thanksgiving Grand Falls audience. Hunstad is a South Dakota State University graduate who incorporates Spanish and Portuguese into her live music and has a soulful delivery that has been compared to Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys and Aretha Franklin.
Northwest Iowa Symphony Youth Orchestra concert
Saturday, December 5
Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa
The youth edition of the NISO performs in a Saturday matinee.
4th Ave Jazz Concert
Saturday, December 5 and Tuesday, February 23
Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa
Evening jazz music in Sioux Center.
Northwestern College chamber ensembles concert
Friday, December 11
Northwestern College Christ Chapel, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa
Northwestern's chamber ensembles present a Friday evening performance at the college's chapel.
Cone Park
Through the winter
3800 Line Drive
Sioux City's winter destination for tubing, ice skating and more wintertime fun opens when temperatures are cold enough to maintain a snow base. Tubing and skating are available six days a week with special snow glow tubing Friday and Saturday nights.
Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra pops concert
Saturday, January 23
Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa
A pops concert by the NISO at Dordt's stately performance venue.
Andreas Klein
Saturday, February 13
Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa
Klein appears in Sioux Center as a guest performer.
"Sweat"
Thursday, February 18
Northwestern College England Theatre, 810 Albany Ave. SE, Orange City, Iowa
Northwestern presents a winter workshop performance of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. "Sweat" is based on two friends who work at a Pennsylvania factory and explores race and class amid recession.
Bert Kreischer
Sunday, February 28
Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
The comedian, actor and host brings his Berty Boy tour to the downtown Sioux City venue. A onetime "Number One Partier in the Nation" by Rolling Stone, Kreischer now has two standup specials on Netflix and a forthcoming movie about his story.
Dordt University choral ensembles concert
Wednesday, March 3
Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa
The university's choir groups perform on a Wednesday night.
"Bakersfield Mist"
Friday, March 5-Sunday, March 21
LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.
LAMB continues its abbreviated season with a March production of Stephen Sachs' play. The story revolves around an unemployed Bakersfield bartender who draws a world-class New York art connoisseur to her trailer home to look an alleged Jackson Pollock piece.
Northwestern College symphonic tour home concert
Friday, March 12
Northwestern College Christ Chapel, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa
A night of music from the college's symphonic band.
RUSH
Thursday, March 18-Saturday, March 20
Northwestern College England Theatre, 810 Albany Ave. SE, Orange City, Iowa
The show spotlights dances choreographed and performed by students at the Orange City college.
Dordt University wind symphony tour home concert
Friday, March 19
Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa
A performance by Dordt's wind symphony.
Whose Live Anyway?
Thursday, March 25
Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Presented by the cast of the Emmy-nominated show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," the tour brings an hour and a half of improvised comedy and song to a live Sioux City audience.
Sioux City Musketeers
Sioux City's hockey team plays home games at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Face-off is 3:05 p.m. Sunday, 7:05 p.m. all other days. More games are scheduled for April.
Saturday, November 7: Tri-City
Friday, November 13: Waterloo
Saturday, November 14: Waterloo
Wednesday, November 25: Omaha
Friday, December 18: Tri-City
Saturday, December 19: Lincoln
Saturday, December 26: Waterloo
Thursday, December 31: Omaha
Saturday, January 2: Omaha
Sunday, January 10: Fargo
Saturday, January 16: Sioux Falls
Friday, January 29: Fargo
Saturday, January 30: Sioux Falls
Sunday, January 31: Sioux Falls
Saturday, February 6: Des Moines
Sunday, February 14: Sioux Falls
Friday, February 26: Lincoln
Saturday, March 13: Tri-City
Sunday, March 14: Fargo
Sunday, March 28: Des Moines
Wednesday, March 31: Sioux Falls
