Fall events calendar
Fall events calendar

Studebaker John & The Hawks

Friday, October 30

Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

Studebaker John Grimaldi formed the Hawks, a blues-rock outfit, in the 1970s after developing his blues skills on Chicago's West Side. The band showcases Grimaldi's harp, slide guitar and songwriting skills.

Jacob Martin & ANA + VEGAS

Friday, October 30

The Marquee, 1225 4th St.

Four hours of Friday night music at The Marquee begin at 9 p.m.

Carolina Reign

Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa

The group takes to the center stage lounge for acoustic performances of music by groups ranging from KISS and Aerosmith to Elton John and Michael Jackson.

Above the Covers

Saturday, October 31

The Marquee, 1225 4th St.

Live music takes center stage on Halloween night along Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street.

Drew Lynch

Thursday, November 5

Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

The comedian known for his work on Conan and America's Got Talent brings his brand of comedy to Sioux City. Fans will be seated in pods to accommodate social distancing measures.

Kevin Burt

Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa

The Waterloo native and recent Iowa Blues Hall of Fame inductee will perform on consecutive nights at Grand Falls. Burt released his debut album in 2018 and earned a Blues Music Award nomination the following year.

Northwestern College symphonic band concert

Friday, November 6

Northwestern College Christ Chapel, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa

Northwestern's symphonic band presents a Friday evening performance at the college's chapel.

Dordt University Ringerwole organ recital

Saturday, November 7

Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

The Sioux Center school presents a Saturday night of organ music in its primary performance venue.

Jo Koy

Thursday, November 12

Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive

The prominent stand-up comic, who has sold out arenas and appeared on many of the country's premier late-night shows, brings his Social Distance Tour to the Tyson Events Center.

Luc Michael

Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa

Sioux Falls-based Michael brings his brand of country and southern rock music across the state line to Larchwood.

Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra

Tuesday, November 17

Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

Enjoy two performances by the Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra -- a children's concert in the afternoon and the orchestra's fall performance in the evening.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder"

Thursday, November 19-Sunday, November 22

University of South Dakota Wayne S. Knutson Theatre, 788 N. University St., Vermillion, South Dakota

The University of South Dakota presents a weekend of performances of the Robert L. Freedman musical comedy. The shows will be the first on the main stage of the newly renovated Knutson Theatre. Theatergoers can enjoy the show in-person or via live stream.

"Jabberwocky"

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21

Northwestern College England Theatre, 810 Albany Ave. SE, Orange City, Iowa

A stage performance of Lewis Carroll's high-profile nonsensical poem. The production features puppets resembling the original poem's beasts, including Bandersnatches and Jabberwock.

"An Act of God"

Friday, November 20-Sunday, December 6

LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.

The Sioux City theater puts on a performance of the David Javerbaum play -- which began as a "series of tweets" and a before becoming a full script -- as the holidays approach.

Holiday Collections Craft Fair

Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22

Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive

The fair features local and regional sellers offering specialty holiday products and inspiration for the season.

Harper

Saturday, November 21

Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

A four-time top-10 Billboard performer in the blues albums category, Harper brings his blues sounds from his Michigan home to one of Sioux City's top spots for live music.

Dordt University instrumental ensembles concert

Saturday, November 21

Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

A night of music at Dordt University.

Elizabeth Hunstad

Wednesday, November 25

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa

The multi-genre singer performs for a pre-Thanksgiving Grand Falls audience. Hunstad is a South Dakota State University graduate who incorporates Spanish and Portuguese into her live music and has a soulful delivery that has been compared to Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys and Aretha Franklin.

Northwest Iowa Symphony Youth Orchestra concert

Saturday, December 5

Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

The youth edition of the NISO performs in a Saturday matinee.

4th Ave Jazz Concert

Saturday, December 5 and Tuesday, February 23

Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

Evening jazz music in Sioux Center.

Northwestern College chamber ensembles concert

Friday, December 11

Northwestern College Christ Chapel, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa

Northwestern's chamber ensembles present a Friday evening performance at the college's chapel.

Cone Park

Through the winter

3800 Line Drive

Sioux City's winter destination for tubing, ice skating and more wintertime fun opens when temperatures are cold enough to maintain a snow base. Tubing and skating are available six days a week with special snow glow tubing Friday and Saturday nights.

Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra pops concert

Saturday, January 23

Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

A pops concert by the NISO at Dordt's stately performance venue.

Andreas Klein

Saturday, February 13

Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

Klein appears in Sioux Center as a guest performer.

"Sweat"

Thursday, February 18

Northwestern College England Theatre, 810 Albany Ave. SE, Orange City, Iowa

Northwestern presents a winter workshop performance of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. "Sweat" is based on two friends who work at a Pennsylvania factory and explores race and class amid recession.

Bert Kreischer

Sunday, February 28

Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

The comedian, actor and host brings his Berty Boy tour to the downtown Sioux City venue. A onetime "Number One Partier in the Nation" by Rolling Stone, Kreischer now has two standup specials on Netflix and a forthcoming movie about his story.

Dordt University choral ensembles concert

Wednesday, March 3

Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

The university's choir groups perform on a Wednesday night.

"Bakersfield Mist"

Friday, March 5-Sunday, March 21

LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St.

LAMB continues its abbreviated season with a March production of Stephen Sachs' play. The story revolves around an unemployed Bakersfield bartender who draws a world-class New York art connoisseur to her trailer home to look an alleged Jackson Pollock piece. 

Northwestern College symphonic tour home concert

Friday, March 12

Northwestern College Christ Chapel, 101 7th St. SW, Orange City, Iowa

A night of music from the college's symphonic band.

RUSH

Thursday, March 18-Saturday, March 20

Northwestern College England Theatre, 810 Albany Ave. SE, Orange City, Iowa

The show spotlights dances choreographed and performed by students at the Orange City college. 

Dordt University wind symphony tour home concert

Friday, March 19

Dordt University B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 7th St. NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

A performance by Dordt's wind symphony.

Whose Live Anyway?

Thursday, March 25

Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Presented by the cast of the Emmy-nominated show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," the tour brings an hour and a half of improvised comedy and song to a live Sioux City audience.

Sioux City Musketeers

Sioux City's hockey team plays home games at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Face-off is 3:05 p.m. Sunday, 7:05 p.m. all other days. More games are scheduled for April.

Saturday, November 7: Tri-City

Friday, November 13: Waterloo

Saturday, November 14: Waterloo

Wednesday, November 25: Omaha

Friday, December 18: Tri-City

Saturday, December 19: Lincoln

Saturday, December 26: Waterloo

Thursday, December 31: Omaha

Saturday, January 2: Omaha

Sunday, January 10: Fargo

Saturday, January 16: Sioux Falls

Friday, January 29: Fargo

Saturday, January 30: Sioux Falls

Sunday, January 31: Sioux Falls

Saturday, February 6: Des Moines

Sunday, February 14: Sioux Falls

Friday, February 26: Lincoln

Saturday, March 13: Tri-City

Sunday, March 14: Fargo

Sunday, March 28: Des Moines

Wednesday, March 31: Sioux Falls

