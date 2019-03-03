In interviews Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Iowa tight end Noah Fant said that this was his moment.
Saturday, he proved it.
Fant and Hawkeye teammate T.J. Hockenson established themselves as the premier tight ends in a talent-rich tight end class in this year’s NFL draft, dominating competition in nearly every measurable as tight ends competed on the second day of this year’s combine in Indianapolis.
Both Hawkeyes only helped make the argument that they belong among first-round prospects for the April draft.
Fant ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds, a time that has been topped by only three tight end prospects at the combine since 2006.
The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Omaha native also turned in the best vertical leap among tight ends at 39.5 inches, the top broad jump at the position at 10 feet, 7 seconds and recorded the fastest three-cone drill among tight end prospects in a time of 6.81 seconds.
He also displayed some power, bench pressing 225 pounds 20 times.
Before competing, Fant said he believed this was his chance to show that he belonged at or near the top of a strong group of tight ends in this year’s class.
“This is my moment to come out and say, ‘OK, here I am and this is what I can do,’ that type of thing,’’ Fant said during a Friday interview session. “Then, let the chips fall where they may after that.’’
Fant’s numbers compare favorably to those typically turned in by wide receivers and Hockenson wasn’t far behind.
He had the seventh-fastest 40 time among tight ends at 4.70 seconds and finished second behind Fant with a vertical jump of 37-5, a broad jump of 10-2 and a three-cone drill time of 7.02.
The 6-5, 251-pound Chariton, Iowa native, regarded among the top blockers at tight end in this year’s class, also had 17 repetitions on the bench press.
Both Fant and Hockenson are considered first-round prospects and if both are taken In the opening round, it would mark the first time two tight ends from the same program were selected in the first round of the same draft.
Iowa’s other two participants at the combine compete during the next two days. Anthony Nelson is among defensive ends who take the field today and Amani Hooker joins defensive backs in competition on Monday.