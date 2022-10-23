Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain

However, the southeast Iowa farmer said he is watching what happens along the Mississippi River and whether that will impact supply at all. Low levels have caused a backup of barges along the southern portion of the river which may slow transportation in the ag industry for a time.

“That’s a little bit different,” he said. “We are a long ways away from next year, but it will be interesting to see how that goes.”

Regardless, Vittetoe said farmers will likely take the practical approach to decisions in the 2023 season. If prices are high, they will adjust as needed, but large-scale changes aren’t likely.

“It always comes down to profitability and what makes sense agronomically,” he said. “The amount of dollars grains have gone up, inputs are still priced at a point where they are still paying for themselves within reason.

“I think it’s cutting back on people with excess use of inputs because people won’t throw money down the drain for no reason. You want to be more on target with everything which is a good thing from an environmental standpoint.”

Gary Schnitkey, economist with the University of Illinois, echoed those thoughts in an article for farmdoc Daily. He said the high fertilizer prices are likely to stay until 2023, if not longer, which means reducing application rates is “prudent.”

“Phosphorus and potassium applications can be reduced or eliminated if soil test levels are sufficiently high,” he said.

He also noted that some farmers may consider waiting on their 2023 purchases until the spring in hopes fertilizer prices will decline. While that may be the case, he noted that corn, natural gas and anhydrous ammonia prices are very much related. As one goes, the other will follow.