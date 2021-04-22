Feenstra opposes D.C. statehood, aims to cede residential areas to Maryland

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra on Thursday signaled his opposition to a move to make Washington, D.C. a state.

House Democrats on Thursday voted to admit Washington as the 51st state. The measure faces tough opposition in the evenly divided Senate.

Under the proposal, which passed on party-line vote of 216-208, the new state would be called Washington, Douglass Commonwealth -- named after the 19th century abolitionist Fredrick Douglass, who lived in D.C. during the last decades of his life.

The District of Columbia has a population in the neighborhood of 700,000 people, but these residents are not represented in Congress due to the special status of the district. Democrats have favored statehood for the district and its heavily Democratic population.

Republicans have responded with heavy opposition to the plan. An identical bill failed in the Senate last year.

“Last week, Democrats were talking about expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court so they could pack it with liberal justices who would legislate from the bench. Now, they have voted to make D.C. a state so they can expand the number of Democrats in the Senate," Feenstra said in a statement provided by his office.