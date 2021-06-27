FELDKAMP: Every path is valid

My experiences would really inform my parenting.

Both of my daughters felt the constant pressure to attend university after high school. They heard of its importance nonstop at school and they came to dread social functions where they would invariably field the questions "Where do you want to go to college?" or "What do you want to study?"

"How am I supposed to decide what I want to do with my whole life while I'm still in high school?" The eldest vented to me. She decided to take a gap year to work and figure things out. Her sister, on the other hand, just declared to anyone who would ask, "I'm not going to college."

Both had mine and my husband's support as they forged ahead. The truth is that for many kids, high school is something you just have to get through and sometimes it's something you have to recover from. Adolescence is a frightful phase.

The end of high school is the ending of an era that naturally brings an existential developmental crisis. School is all about preparing for life and when high school is over, Mark McConville, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and author of the book "Failure to Launch" says, "The primary task of the post-adolescent transition is the dismantling of the old life structure of childhood and the construction of a new adult one in its place."