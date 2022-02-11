Felts is a six month old black DSH. He came to Noah's Hope as a young injured kitten and got... View on PetFinder
Following a nearly hour-long standoff, police detained a man with a gun walled inside a law enforcement vehicle parked next to the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School campus. The situation unfolded as U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra was touring the Sioux City Catholic school.
Sioux City public schools superintendent Paul Gausman has a plan outlining what he would do in his first 90 days if chosen as Lincoln Public Schools' next superintendent.
BEIJING (AP) — Adam Rippon delivered one of those quintessential Olympic moments four years ago in Pyeongchang, when his dazzling free skate helped to clinch the bronze medal for the U.S. in the team event to begin the figure skating program.
When Diana Rigg died, producers of “All Creatures Great and Small” were faced with several options: recast the role of Mrs. Pumphreys, introdu…
Shelby Woizeschke, was shot at least twice in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing, where she worked, in Milford shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. She was flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. She died Sunday at the hospital.
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."
MOVILLE, Iowa — West Monona has some big plans next weekend, and those plans started in place Saturday at the Class 1A-Sectional 16 meet at Wo…
Before Judge James Daane
ELK POINT, S.D. -- Authorities have released the name of a driver who died Thursday as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Elk Point.
A Sheldon, Iowa, woman has been placed on probation for allowing the continued abusive actions of her infant daughter's father that led to the death of the child
