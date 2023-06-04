SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has announced their new Development and Marketing Manager, Kim Fickett.

Fickett started in her new role May 30, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity said in a press release.

Her most recent job was at Sioux City television station KTIV, where she served in various capacities including digital and content management, as well as the station’s news director.

She has more than 20 years of experience in the communications field in Siouxland and Platte County, Missouri. Fickett has been recognized for her journalistic talents, winning multiple awards throughout her journalism career in South Dakota and Iowa.

Fickett, originally from Early, Iowa, is a graduate of Briar Cliff College. She resides in Sioux City with her husband, Terry, two daughters, Bella and Kensi, and their Teddy Bear puppy, Chloe.