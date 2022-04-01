Field set for southeast South Dakota legislative races

PIERRE, S.D. -- Eight state legislators from southeast South Dakota have filed to run for re-election in districts with different boundaries than the old ones.

Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, and Reps. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, and Richard Vasgaard, R-Centerville, also will face contested primaries in the state's June 7 primary election.

In South Dakota, voters elect one senator and two House members from each of the 35 districts.

In the new map, Union County was broken into two different districts. The new District 17 covers southern Union County, including Dakota Dunes, North Sioux City and Elk Point, and most of Clay County, including Vermillion.

Sen. Sen. Sydney Davis, R-Burbank, who currently represents District 16, was the only Senate candidate to file for the new District 17 by Tuesday's deadline.

Sen. Arthur Rusch, R-Vermillion, who represents the current Senate District 17, which takes in Clay and Turner counties, is not running for another term.

Four candidates will seek two House seats in the new District 17. Republicans Chris Kassin of Vermillion and William "Bill' Shorma of Dakota Dunes and Democrats Paige Schroeder and Rebecca "Bekki" Engquist-Schroeder, both of Vermillion, will advance to the November general election.

The new District 16 includes northern Union County, including Alcester and Beresford, the southern two-thirds of Lincoln County and much of Turner County.

Bolin, the senator from the current Senate District 17, which covers all of Union and parts of Lincoln County, faces a GOP primary challenge in the new District 16 from Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley. Rasmussen, a former state representative, lost her bid for the Republican nomination for state Senate in the 2020 June primary by less than 10 votes.

In the new House District 16, incumbents Jensen and Vasgaard will compete with Karl Lems of Canton in the GOP primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November election. Matt Ness of Canton, the only Democrat to file for the district, also will be on the fall ballot.

The new District 18 takes in Yankton County and a small area of northwest Clay County. The district previously was contained to Yankton County. Sen. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, is running for re-election. In the general election, she will face Democrat Frederick Bender of Yankton.

In the new House District 18, Reps. Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, and Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton, are both seeking another term. The field also will include Republican Julie Auch of Lesterville and Democrat Jay Williams of Yankton.

After redistricting last year, all legislative candidates in South Dakota will be navigating a new political map. The new districts were proposed by Senate Republicans, but Democrats were able to draw some key concessions. South Dakota Democratic Party chair Randy Seiler said it was “fair” and should produce more competitive races. Republican incumbents are also seeing primary races across the state amid a divide between the GOP establishment and the right-wing of the party.

The state Republican Party provided a list of more than 150 legislative candidates and said it was the first time in decades they had recruited a candidate in nearly every legislative district.

Meanwhile, Democrats appeared to field a handful fewer candidates than in 2020 — an election that saw the party hit a 60-year low for statehouse seats. The Democratic Party provided a list of 53 legislative candidates — a dozen less than it fielded in 2020.

