Final Say: Game night with friends can be fun

The first time I played the game Among Us, I was the impostor. Through my lack of knowledge and incompetence, I managed to win… and no one knew how it even happened -- including me.
That game ended too quickly and I’m not sure what event caused me to win. Was it sabotage or did I get rid of enough friends?
Among Us is a game that seems to be taking the internet by storm. Allowing people to connect with friends through the game and discord (which allows people to talk to each other as they discuss) as everyone works together to find either one or two impostors hidden among their crew.
There is something extremely unnerving about not being able to trust your friends and doing tasks that leave you blinded to anyone coming up. Among Us is a fun game and it's amusing to see how energetic people get while playing.
I got to play it for the first time a couple of weeks ago. I was playing another game around 10 p.m. on a Saturday when I got a call from my best friend telling me to download the game and hop onto our discord server.
Curious, I did as I was told.
I’ve seen plenty of YouTube gamers play it and a lot of them had me reeling with laughter as they yelled at each other, trying to find the impostor.
The first round we played, I was the impostor and I found a way to win -- even though I had no idea how to play.
After that, my friends suspected me from the get-go. They thought I would be the impostor twice in a row. And of course, the impostor framed me right away, so I was voted off and ejected from the virtual ship.
It sucks because I saw what happened and was about to hit report, but someone beat me to it... hence why the blame was placed on me right away. I tried to explain that I saw the whole thing unfold, but they refused to listen.
So… bye-bye to the light blue character I was playing. Out the door, I go, and I'm resurrected as a ghost.
Thank you everyone for making me play a whole round as a ghost. At least I was nice enough to still help with tasks -- and I could do it without fear, plus I could go through the walls and move faster than anyone else.
The more people playing, the funnier the game is. More people means that you get a buddy -- whether they end up stabbing you in the back is up to who's the impostor.
More people also means there are more people to blame.
So if want to do something with friends, but do not want to go out or you’re an introvert, make a discord server for your friends and play a few rounds of Among Us on your phone or computer.
