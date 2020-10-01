Final Say: Game night with friends can be fun

The first round we played, I was the impostor and I found a way to win -- even though I had no idea how to play.

After that, my friends suspected me from the get-go. They thought I would be the impostor twice in a row. And of course, the impostor framed me right away, so I was voted off and ejected from the virtual ship.

It sucks because I saw what happened and was about to hit report, but someone beat me to it... hence why the blame was placed on me right away. I tried to explain that I saw the whole thing unfold, but they refused to listen.

So… bye-bye to the light blue character I was playing. Out the door, I go, and I'm resurrected as a ghost.

Thank you everyone for making me play a whole round as a ghost. At least I was nice enough to still help with tasks -- and I could do it without fear, plus I could go through the walls and move faster than anyone else.

The more people playing, the funnier the game is. More people means that you get a buddy -- whether they end up stabbing you in the back is up to who's the impostor.

More people also means there are more people to blame.

So if want to do something with friends, but do not want to go out or you’re an introvert, make a discord server for your friends and play a few rounds of Among Us on your phone or computer.

