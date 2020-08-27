Final Say: Pumpkin spice is not what it's cracked up to be

Even with the promotions and our handwritten add on a whiteboard, few wanted to touch it. Instead, they chose the other fall flavors or stuck with mocha.

Sometimes it would be gone before the holiday season, sometimes it would last through January.

There were lots of good times at the coffee shop, especially when we were able to expand to more flavors and products as the year went on. From fall drinks when school started (the shop I worked at was located on a college campus) to the winter drinks that would mark the end of the first semester.

Another thing about seeing pumpkin spice and other fall-flavored drinks are that Halloween candy is starting to appear.

So, if anyone wants to start celebrating the spooky season go head. Get some sugary goodness and watch horror flicks because Halloween is going to be here in a blink of an eye.

It should be perfectly acceptable to celebrate Halloween just for the candy going on sale alone. Plus if it's deemed (somewhat) OK for people to start celebrating Christmas before Thanksgiving, it should be OK for people wanting to celebrate a longer spooky season.