Final Say: Pumpkin spice is not what it's cracked up to be

Brace yourselves, pumpkin spice season is here.
Personally, I think it’s overrated, but it’s the perfect gateway to cool weather, flannel, boots, and an excuse to eat other pumpkin-flavored stuff coming as the summer changes to fall.
But pumpkin spice in general… I think it’s disgusting. I like sweet drinks so if there’s pumpkin flavoring in anything I would rather have something that tastes like a pumpkin pie… after it went through a blender.
Otherwise, I tend to drink a lot of Chai teas this time of year, adding both espresso shots (usually just one, two if I really needed it) along with cinnamon and vanilla flavoring.
Having a Chai Tea like this makes it an extra yummy drink to have throughout the fall and got me through many early morning shifts in the past.
I also think that pumpkin isn’t as popular as most places make it out to be, or at least that’s what I noticed after working in a coffee shop for two years.
I'm not kidding. While working in the shop, there was always leftover pumpkin spice that would take a few months to get rid of.
I’m pretty sure that we didn’t order a lot of it to begin with, maybe a box or two. Maybe there was more, that I didn’t see. But the point is they stayed on some of our back shelves for months.
Even with the promotions and our handwritten add on a whiteboard, few wanted to touch it. Instead, they chose the other fall flavors or stuck with mocha.
Sometimes it would be gone before the holiday season, sometimes it would last through January.
There were lots of good times at the coffee shop, especially when we were able to expand to more flavors and products as the year went on. From fall drinks when school started (the shop I worked at was located on a college campus) to the winter drinks that would mark the end of the first semester.
Another thing about seeing pumpkin spice and other fall-flavored drinks are that Halloween candy is starting to appear.
So, if anyone wants to start celebrating the spooky season go head. Get some sugary goodness and watch horror flicks because Halloween is going to be here in a blink of an eye.
It should be perfectly acceptable to celebrate Halloween just for the candy going on sale alone. Plus if it's deemed (somewhat) OK for people to start celebrating Christmas before Thanksgiving, it should be OK for people wanting to celebrate a longer spooky season.
Plus, there are plenty of things people to go out in the fall and do, from corn mazes, to going to apple orchards, making pies, and gathering leaves to jump in.
The thoughts about fall and everything about it usually begin when Pumpkin Spice comes.
