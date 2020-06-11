Final Say:

One thing I learned from everything that's happening is that, at the moment, I am not a good baker.
About a month ago I tried to bake cookies -- cookies that my mom would bake for me but my brothers would claim as theirs. Baking them reminded me of home as I get used to living on my own.
And… I forgot one of the most important part when it comes to baking cookies. In the past, I only baked brownies, cakes, and pumpkin bread, which all came out of packages. I never had to make dough or mixes by hand until I tried to bake cookies.
I didn't notice my mistake at first. I didn't realize what I did until I put the first batch of cookies in the oven. I didn't notice because it looked fine, the dough looked right.
However, when I was cleaning up all the flour that got all over my kitchen counters, that's when I noticed something. I forgot to add the sugar. Naturally, I put it when I realized my mistake.
It made me feel like an idiot, but since I had dough left I decided to continue. It made my kitchen smell good, but the cookies were another story.
While the final product didn't taste bad, they were weird. They were darker than what I'm used to seeing, and I could feel the sugar sticking to the outside, rather than being fully mixed in with the dough.
Edible, but not that good. See, I wanted to bake cookies because I missed the cookies my mom used to bake, and I failed.
My latest and second attempt proved to be a little better, and I made sure that everything was added… Still, it was not the same as my mom's cookies. Even though it was the same recipe, I've gotten so used to my mom's baking that hers just taste better.
Then again, 23 years of eating my mom's cookies, well her cooking in general, has ruined me when it comes to actually making things on my own. No matter what I do, my mom's cooking will always be better.
But I have homemade cookies, that may or may not be almost gone at this point. Though in my defense, I don't have a jar to store my cookies in, and I don't know how long they'll last inside tableware containers, so it's better to eat them now.
Plus, I have an addiction when it comes to cookie. Not only do I have the ones I made, but I am also hoarding some Girl Scout cookies too. But can you blame me? There's the only reason I have to get up every 10 minutes to snack on things
So why mention cookies? Because baking it the most notable thing, I've done while I've been cooped up at home due to the virus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!