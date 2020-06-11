Final Say:

It made me feel like an idiot, but since I had dough left I decided to continue. It made my kitchen smell good, but the cookies were another story.

While the final product didn't taste bad, they were weird. They were darker than what I'm used to seeing, and I could feel the sugar sticking to the outside, rather than being fully mixed in with the dough.

Edible, but not that good. See, I wanted to bake cookies because I missed the cookies my mom used to bake, and I failed.

My latest and second attempt proved to be a little better, and I made sure that everything was added… Still, it was not the same as my mom's cookies. Even though it was the same recipe, I've gotten so used to my mom's baking that hers just taste better.