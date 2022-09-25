Financial advice for students

Leaving home for the first time to go to college is a huge milestone that comes with new responsibilities, such as managing your own money.

College is a good time to learn how to budget, especially if you’re living in the dorms and using the meal plan, which takes care of two of your biggest expenses.

Start Building Credit

Your credit score may be even more important than your GPA once you graduate. It’s a number that tells lenders how likely you are to pay back a loan. The higher the number, the better. Everyone from banks to landlords to potential employers will pull your credit, so it’s important you start building up a good credit score now. Get a card or have your parents add you as an authorized user. Avoid carrying debt and pay the card off in full every month.

Have a Budget

Create a spending (and saving!) plan that meets your needs and track how you’re doing every month. There are tons of apps and websites out there that help you do this and, once you get the hang of it, it becomes a great habit that will serve you well in the real world. If you learn this while your life is still relatively simple, it’s easier to manage when things get complicated by homes, investments, marriage and children.

Set Aside a Rainy Day Fund

In that budget, make sure you plan for emergencies. If you have a car, plan to set aside money for repairs and maintenance. Have a pet? Plan for illnesses, prescriptions and veterinary visits. There’s no set number you need to save, but you should have some set aside in case the worst happens. Just knowing it’s there will relieve some stress.

Learn How to Invest

If you save up enough, you can learn how to invest it and let it earn money for you. Look at tax-free accounts, such as IRAs. Avoid using alternative investments and financial adviser apps and stick with the tried-and-true. You don’t have much of a nest egg and it’s important to keep it safe. Notice how the markets and fees affect your investments and remember that this is a good time to try new things, cautiously.