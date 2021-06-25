Find your squad: IGHSAU announces postseason softball pairings

It might be hard to believe, but it's already time to start thinking about Iowa's softball postseason.
Earlier this week, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its 2021 regional softball pairings. The winner of each regional tournament, will advance to next month's state softball tournament at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
Class 5A
Region 1: North and West will play in the Region 1 opener on July 8, at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the regional semifinals against No. 2 ranked Fort Dodge.
The winner of the semifinal matchup will play either East or Council Bluffs Jefferson in the finals, for a spot at state.
Class 4A
Region 1: Four local teams will play in Class 4A, Region 1. Spencer will play against Webster City on July 8 at 7 p.m., while the other opener will feature Le Mars taking on Storm Lake. The winner of that game will face Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m. on July 10, while the winner of Spencer vs. Webster City will play Boone.
Region 2: This region features only one local team, in Denison-Schleswig. The Monarchs will play on July 8 at 7 p.m., against Lewis Central, with the winner playing Harlan in the regional semifinals.
The regions other opener is between Creston and Glenwood, with the winner playing Winterset on July 10.
Class 3A
Region 1: This regional will feature seven Siouxland area teams competing for a spot at state, with all of the regional openers taking place on July 6, at 7 p.m.
No. 12 ranked Sioux Center will play George-Little Rock/Central Lyon in the opener, while Sheldon will host Algona. Just about 50 miles away, West Lyon will be playing Spirit Lake for a regional semifinal spot, while Estherville-Lincoln Central will host Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Region 2: This is another region with a host of local teams all battling to get to state. Cherokee Washington and OABCIG will play their first-round game on July 6 at 7 p.m., with the winner playing either Atlantic or Red Oak in the next round.
At the same time, No. 14 Bishop Heelan will host Okoboji at Briar Cliff University, while MOC-Floyd Valley will host Unity Christian.
Class 2A
Region 1: Class 2A, Region 1 has seven area teams competing for spots in Fort Dodge, with two opening games taking place on July 6 at 7 p.m.
Sibley-Ocheyedan and Emmetsburg will play in the opening round, and the winner will take on North Union in the regional quarterfinals on July 7. The winner of that game will play either West Sioux or Western Christian on July 9 in the tournament semis.
In the other opener on July 6, Pocahontas Area and Alta-Aurelia will face off, with Sioux Central awaiting the winner in the quarterfinals on July 7.
The winner of the quarterfinals game will play South O'Brien or Ridge View in the semis.
Region 2: In the Region 2 opener, MVAOCOU will play Lawton-Bronson on July 6 at 7 p.m., with the winner playing at No. 12 West Monona the next evening. West Monona High School will be the site of the semifinals round too, with the quarterfinals victor playing either Hinton or East Sac County.
Class 1A
Region 1: 11 Siouxland teams will play in the Class 1A, Region 1 Tournament.
In the opening round, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and Harris-Lake Park will play on July 6, with the winner taking on No. 6 ranked Akron-Westfield July 7.
54 miles away from that game, Gehlen Catholic will host Trinity Christian in Le Mars for the right to face either GT/RA or MMCRU in the quarterfinals.
At Kingsley-Pierson High School, the Panthers will play Whiting, with the winner set to face No. 15 Remsen-St. Mary's on July 7.
River Valley will also host a regional quarterfinal on July 7, against the winner of the opening game between Westwood and Woodbury Central.