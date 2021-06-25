Find your squad: IGHSAU announces postseason softball pairings

The regions other opener is between Creston and Glenwood, with the winner playing Winterset on July 10.

Class 3A

Region 1: This regional will feature seven Siouxland area teams competing for a spot at state, with all of the regional openers taking place on July 6, at 7 p.m.

No. 12 ranked Sioux Center will play George-Little Rock/Central Lyon in the opener, while Sheldon will host Algona. Just about 50 miles away, West Lyon will be playing Spirit Lake for a regional semifinal spot, while Estherville-Lincoln Central will host Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

Region 2: This is another region with a host of local teams all battling to get to state. Cherokee Washington and OABCIG will play their first-round game on July 6 at 7 p.m., with the winner playing either Atlantic or Red Oak in the next round.

At the same time, No. 14 Bishop Heelan will host Okoboji at Briar Cliff University, while MOC-Floyd Valley will host Unity Christian.

Class 2A

Region 1: Class 2A, Region 1 has seven area teams competing for spots in Fort Dodge, with two opening games taking place on July 6 at 7 p.m.