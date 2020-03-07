Finley, Panthers topple Drake

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Kam Finley scored a career-high 28 and UNI broke a nine-game losing streak against Drake with a 91-78 win over the Bulldogs Friday evening at the McLeod Center.

The win is the first over the Bulldogs since March 2016. This is the first time in school history UNI beat Iowa, Iowa State, and Drake in the same season. The Panthers record against in-state opponents is 3-1 this season.

Finley got off to a hot start, scoring the first 10 points for the Panthers, helping UNI build a 7-0 lead, setting the tone for the game.

At the end of an intense, physical first quarter, Finley had 15 points and UNI had a 21-18 lead.

The Panthers led 44-35 at halftime behind 18 points from Finley. Karli Rucker added 11 points on 5-8 shooting, before the break.

UNI opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to pull ahead 52-39. Drake fought back, cutting the lead to single digits a few times throughout the second half. At the end of the third, the Panthers were up 62-49.

Finley made a layup with 9:38 to go in the third quarter. She finished with 28 points, which is a career-high.

UNI shot 75 percent from deep in the fourth quarter to put the game away for good, securing the 91-78 win.

The win guarantees the Panthers a winning record in the MVC for the eighth-straight season. UNI has won 18 or more games each of the last five years. UNI will be the fifth seed in the MVC Tournament.

