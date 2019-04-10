I am a Witness

What’s the point of being a hero when everyone thinks you’re a villain? - Ellen Hopkins

Who am I?

Am I a hero?

A villain?

A victim?

A witness?

I am a witness.

A witness of the world.

A witness of an era.

A witness of change.

I am a witness of veterans

on the side of street corners,

begging for subsistence

from those he once risked his life for.

I am a witness of survivors

of school shootings

becoming victims

to their own minds.

I am a witness of religions

still being persecuted

in social acceptance

and political actions

I am a witness of a wall

dividing people

meant to be together.

Yes, I am a witness

But what have I done to invoke change?

What have you done to invoke change?

What has society done to invoke change?

 

We are all witnesses

But do we invoke change?

Being a hero or a villain isn’t black o white,

but being a witness is.

To be a witness who does nothing,

allows prejudice and pain,

is worse than the gray

painted between hero and villain.

I will become a witness to invoke change

a witness who tries.

I may not be a hero,

but I am a witness.

