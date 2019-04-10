I am a Witness
What’s the point of being a hero when everyone thinks you’re a villain? - Ellen Hopkins
Who am I?
Am I a hero?
A villain?
A victim?
A witness?
I am a witness.
A witness of the world.
A witness of an era.
A witness of change.
I am a witness of veterans
on the side of street corners,
begging for subsistence
from those he once risked his life for.
I am a witness of survivors
of school shootings
becoming victims
to their own minds.
I am a witness of religions
still being persecuted
in social acceptance
and political actions
I am a witness of a wall
dividing people
meant to be together.
Yes, I am a witness
But what have I done to invoke change?
What have you done to invoke change?
What has society done to invoke change?
We are all witnesses
But do we invoke change?
Being a hero or a villain isn’t black o white,
but being a witness is.
To be a witness who does nothing,
allows prejudice and pain,
is worse than the gray
painted between hero and villain.
I will become a witness to invoke change
a witness who tries.
I may not be a hero,
but I am a witness.