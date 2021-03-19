Five Hawkeyes reach NCAA semis

Cassioppi, seeded fifth, will face top-seeded Gable Steveson of Minnesota after using a third-period takedown and a point for riding time to get past fourth-seeded Cholton Schultz of Arizona State 4-1.

The Cyclones’ Carr used a takedown in sudden victory to get past Brayton Lee of Minnesota 4-2 and move into a semifinal match against second-seeded Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State.

Gremmel needed overtime to move on as well, using an escape in the first tiebreaker session to edge Trent Hillger of Wisconsin, 2-1.

The Panthers’ Keckeisen remained unbeaten on the season, but it took three overtimes for him to advance as well.

The fourth-seeded Keckeisen moved to 18-0 on the year with a 4-2 win in the second sudden-victory period over Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech. He will face top-seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State in the semifinals.

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli became the first top seed in the tournament to lose.

The Hawkeye 165-pounder struggled to get to his offense through his match against eighth-seeded Shane Griffith of Stanford.

The pair traded escapes in regulation before Griffith scored a takedown of a scramble in the first sudden-victory period to a claim a 3-1 win.