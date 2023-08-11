SIOUX CITY -- Flux Dance Company, Sioux City’s newest dance company, will present a summer concert at the Jensen Performing Arts Center at 117 Midvale Ave.

The event will be outdoors where the company is currently in the process of creating an open-air theater in the area which was previously the old Lincoln Grade School playground.

The open-to-the-public show will start with a “pre-bash” starts at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, with the concert beginning at 7:00 pm. This is a family-oriented event with yard games and refreshments available at the pre-bash.

Throughout the summer season, Flux has been working with choreographers representing various styles of dance to create pieces for the concert.

Dance choreographers taking part in the concert include Kloie Haroldson, Dance Major at Minnesota State University; Hannah Huggins, Educator and Choreographer of Des Moines, Iowa; Abby Flewelling, Student at American Musical and Dramatic Academy of New York City; Sara Seger, Battery Dance Company of New York City; Tracie Stanfield, Internationally recognized choreographer and educator from New York City; and Jessica McCully, Artistic Director of Flux Dance Company.