Flynn scores 28 2nd-half points as San Diego St. tops Iowa

LAS VEGAS — Malachi Flynn scored all of his 28 points after halftime to lead San Diego State past Iowa 83-73 as the Aztecs rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit in Las Vegas Invitational championship game on Friday night.
Flynn, the tournament’s MVP, also had five rebounds and four assists while going 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Schakel and Yanni Wetzell each had 14 points for the Aztecs (8-0) — their best start since 2010-11, when they were also was 8-0.
CJ Fredrick led Iowa (5-2) with 16 points. Connor McCaffery added 15 and Joe Toussaint had 13. Luka Garza, who is averaging over 20 points per game, had nine points on 3-for-8 shooting and eight rebounds.
San Diego State took the lead for good on Wetzell layup with 14:01 left after trailing by 16 with 3:05 remaining until halftime.
After the Aztecs led for most of the early portions of the first half, Iowa took the lead on a five-point possession, 20-17, after free throws by Toussaint and Garza. That also started a 22-4 run building Iowa’s largest lead at 37-21, before leading 41-32 at halftime.
This was the first meeting between the teams.
TIP-INS: The trip to Las Vegas was the Hawkeyes' first games outside Iowa City. The Invitational also starts a stretch of eight of 10 road games. Garza missed some time during the second half in the win over No. 12 Texas Tech Thursday due to a busted lip. He received four stitches during Thursday's game.
UP NEXT: The Hawkeyes play at Syracuse on Tuesday.