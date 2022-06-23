Food Vendor List

PAPA JOHN’S
• Pizza Slice (pepperoni, sausage & cheese)
STAPLETON’S TORNADO FUNNEL CAKES
• Cheese Curds
• Corn Dogs
• Funnel Cakes
• Jumbo Pretzel & Cheese
• Chips & Cheese
• Jumbo Freezies
• Lemonade & Flavored Lemonade
WELLS BLUE BUNNY
• Chips Galore
• Bomb Pop
• Vanilla Sandwich
• Caramel Corn
• Vanilla Crunch Bar
TORNADO FUNNEL CAKES
• Funnel Cakes
• Hand Dipped Corn Dogs
• Fresh Battered Cheese Curds
• Ribbon Fries
• Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
LEOS MOTIE FLAVOR SNOW CONES
• Snow Cones
• Hot Dogs
• Nachos
GYROS & MORE
• Gyros
• Chicken Pita
• Combo Pita
• Veggie Pita
• Salads
• Lemonade
J & J OLD FASHION KETTLE KORN
• Regular Kettle Corn (with white sugar)
• Caramel Kettle Corn
MARCO’S
• Indian Tacos
• Walking Tacos
• Super Nachos
• Taco Blizzard
• Burritos
THE PARTHENON
• Gyros
• Chicken Gyros
• Hot & Spicy Chicken Gyros
• Greek Salads
• Veggie Pitas
GODFATHER’S PIZZA
• Pizza By The Slice
• Whole Pizzas
• Monkey Bread
• Soft Beverages and Bottled Water
MADE IT MYSELF SHAVED ICE (@ 3 Locations!!! Main Stage, Kids Zone & Abe Stage)
• Shaved Ice
• Wild Island Lemonade
• Cotton Candy
BRIGHTSIDE CAFÉ & DELI
• Burgers
• Nachos
• Burritos
• Chicken Tenders
• Fries, Onion Rings, Cheeseballs
• Churros, Cheesecake Chimis
• Fresh Aqua Frescas
• Lemonade
• Plant-Based Energy Drinks
SMOKIN R’S BBQ
• Pulled Pork Sandwich
• BBQ Sampler
• Homemade Sausage
• Brisket
• Ribs
• Sweet Tea
BURRITO ISLAND
• Island Drink Smoothies
• Fresh Squeezed Flavored Lemonade
• Meat Nachos
• Mini Donuts
SMASH (@ The Abe Stage)
• Fat Boy Burger
• Cracklin’ Burger
• Island Burger
• Hot Cheeto Burger
• Gyro
• Cubano
• Banh Mi
• Pork Rinds, Garlic Pork Rinds
• Smash Fries, Garlic Fries
GOBBLESTOP TURKEY SHOP
• Turkey Legs
• Steak Sandwich
• Philly Sandwich
• Hamburger
• Hot Dog & Bratz
• Pork Chop
• Chicken Strips
• Fires & Ribbon Fries
• Cheeseballs
• Lemonade