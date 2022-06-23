 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food Vendor List

2021 Saturday in the Park

People line up at the food vendors late in the day during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers The Weekender

PAPA JOHN’S

• Pizza Slice (pepperoni, sausage & cheese)

STAPLETON’S TORNADO FUNNEL CAKES

• Cheese Curds

• Corn Dogs

• Funnel Cakes

• Jumbo Pretzel & Cheese

• Chips & Cheese

• Jumbo Freezies

• Lemonade & Flavored Lemonade

WELLS BLUE BUNNY

• Chips Galore

• Bomb Pop

• Vanilla Sandwich

• Caramel Corn

• Vanilla Crunch Bar

TORNADO FUNNEL CAKES

• Funnel Cakes

• Hand Dipped Corn Dogs

• Fresh Battered Cheese Curds

• Ribbon Fries

• Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

LEOS MOTIE FLAVOR SNOW CONES

• Snow Cones

• Hot Dogs

• Nachos

GYROS & MORE

• Gyros

• Chicken Pita

• Combo Pita

• Veggie Pita

• Salads

• Lemonade

J & J OLD FASHION KETTLE KORN

• Regular Kettle Corn (with white sugar)

• Caramel Kettle Corn

MARCO’S

• Indian Tacos

• Walking Tacos

• Super Nachos

• Taco Blizzard

• Burritos

THE PARTHENON

• Gyros

• Chicken Gyros

• Hot & Spicy Chicken Gyros

• Greek Salads

• Veggie Pitas

GODFATHER’S PIZZA

• Pizza By The Slice

• Whole Pizzas

• Monkey Bread

• Soft Beverages and Bottled Water

MADE IT MYSELF SHAVED ICE (@ 3 Locations!!! Main Stage, Kids Zone & Abe Stage)

• Shaved Ice

• Wild Island Lemonade

• Cotton Candy

BRIGHTSIDE CAFÉ & DELI

• Burgers

• Nachos

• Burritos

• Chicken Tenders

• Fries, Onion Rings, Cheeseballs

• Churros, Cheesecake Chimis

• Fresh Aqua Frescas

• Lemonade

• Plant-Based Energy Drinks

SMOKIN R’S BBQ

• Pulled Pork Sandwich

• BBQ Sampler

• Homemade Sausage

• Brisket

• Ribs

• Sweet Tea

BURRITO ISLAND

• Island Drink Smoothies

• Fresh Squeezed Flavored Lemonade

• Meat Nachos

• Mini Donuts

SMASH (@ The Abe Stage)

• Fat Boy Burger

• Cracklin’ Burger

• Island Burger

• Hot Cheeto Burger

• Gyro

• Cubano

• Banh Mi

• Pork Rinds, Garlic Pork Rinds

• Smash Fries, Garlic Fries

GOBBLESTOP TURKEY SHOP

• Turkey Legs

• Steak Sandwich

• Philly Sandwich

• Hamburger

• Hot Dog & Bratz

• Pork Chop

• Chicken Strips

• Fires & Ribbon Fries

• Cheeseballs

• Lemonade

