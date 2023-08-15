There's just something different about football season.

The sights, the smells, the Friday night lights.

While Siouxland anxiously awaits to see who will rise -- or fall -- this season, keeping up with covering the sport is much like keeping up with the sport itself.

What the public sees are the wins and losses that the games produce.

But most coaches, players or parents involved with any team will tell you the wins reflect the unseen time spent at practice, in the weight room or studying film.

Likewise, more work than what shows goes into covering football, and prep sports in general.

Thus, as coaches and players train to keep up with the opposition and trends of the day, the media does the same.

It's been the industry-wide question as to how the local sports section can serve its audience with more and more people able to stream or follow along in real time. That calculation is ever-changing.

Our new print schedule and delivery mechanism (now through the U.S. Mail), has meant changes in our coverage area, you have may notice some schools not in this edition that have been included in year's past.

In some parts of the "old" coverage area, our circulation no longer reaches, so it's a much better use of resources to go a mile deep into a smaller area than be stretched out a mile wide and, because of that, only able to dig an inch deep.

Even with a slightly reduced size, you'll find a robust season preview in the pages ahead, which looks at over 40 high schools and nine colleges from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

There's certainly no shortage of talent on the football teams around Siouxland. And those players have no shortage of stories to tell.

In this preview of the season to come, you'll read about many of those athletes. And hopefully, you'll stick around to read about those and many more throughout what will surely be a memorable season for dozens of our area's student-athletes.

We've got a little bit of everything in this area -- and section.

From 8-player football to Division I and everything in between, the only thing we know for sure about what's ahead this season is that none of know for sure what will happen.

With limited games on the football schedule compared to other sports, there's no room for wasted opportunities on the gridiron. Every snap represents a make-or-break opportunity for the team's involved.

That's what makes this time of year different and special.

Good luck to all the area teams, coaches, and student-athletes.