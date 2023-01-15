Force Beat Muskies Despite Late Push

SIOUX CITY -- The Fargo Force defeated the Sioux City Musketeers by a final score of 2-1 Saturday.

Fargo netted their first goal at the 8:29 mark of the first period on Jacob Napier’s fourth goal of the season to strike the scoreboard first.

The Force doubled their lead early in the second period on Bret Link’s twelfth goal of the season to put them ahead 2-0.

The game was a back and forth physical affair, Sioux City mustered 26 shots compared to Fargo’s 21. The Musketeers killed both penalties levied against them but also did not find any success on their lone power play of the game.

In the third 12:29 in Ben Doran gave the Muskies some life as he scored his seventh goal of the season but the Musketeers could not muster up any more juice for the remainder of the period.

The Musketeers (14-12-2-3) will have a home and home with the Lincoln Stars that begins next Friday in Lincoln at 7:05 pm. The Muskies return home the following day on Saturday the 21st with puck drop at 6:05 for Dew City Musketeers night, the Musketeers will wear Mountain Dew themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game.