Foreign markets eager for U.S. pork, beef despite COVID-19-related travel cutbacks

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in China, Eastwood expects that market to become even stronger.

“Everything we’re hearing is that the markets are starting to return closer to normal,” she says. “Even in this unprecedented time, from the international side, there is a huge demand for protein.”

Eastwood says a new free trade agreement with Japan has made U.S. meat more competitive, and the U.S. is starting to regain some of the market share it lost to Canada.

On the domestic side, the initial shock of COVID-19 prompted many consumers to stock up on items such as ground beef. That has led to higher prices and more demand for the product, says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University.

This comes in the wake of fed cattle prices that were in a free-fall until recently as the commodity markets absorbed hits from COVID-19.

Schulz says with more Americans cooking at home and many restaurants closed or restricted to carry-out only, the meat industry is shifting gears from food service to retail products.