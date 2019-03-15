SIOUX CITY -- Dozens of former Gateway employees and executives gathered Friday evening at the Stoney Creek Conference Center, at a conference held by antivirus firm PC Matic.
Rob Cheng, the CEO of PC Matic (alternatively known as PC Pitstop) and Corey Munson, a vice president at PC Matic and also a former Gateway employee, put together the invitation-only event as PC Matic celebrates its 20th anniversary and plans to begin hiring local talent for a sales force.
"Our intent is to build out this field sales organization, and Sioux City will be the hub for the Midwest," Munson said. "Right now, we've got three people in the state, as kind of the ground floor of that organization."
The company has not set an exact number for how many it will hire locally; those who are hired will work from their homes, as all PC Matic employees do.
"Just in the last 24 hours, we got more Sioux City applications submitted to our site than we even possibly imagined," Munson said. "The next step is sorting to see exactly how many we can bring on board and how quickly."
Cheng and Munson reminisced at length about the halcyon days of Gateway, when personal computers were made in North Sioux City, when Gateway co-founder Ted Waitt offered his own boat as a prize for whoever sold the most computers and when the employees felt they were on the ground floor of something bound to be big.
"There were times that I would come in, and there would be 45 to 50 people on hold, for hours, and they were just trying to order a computer," Munson said.
Munson paid a visit to the old Gateway campus recently; he said the emptiness of the parking lot was an eye-opener. The small number of workers today have their choice of parking spaces, and can park closer to the building than the hundreds of Gateway workers could have dreamed of most of the time.
They also talked about the corporate missteps which led to the firm's downfall. Cheng, who was Gateway's first director of marketing and later became a senior vice president, blamed the decline of Gateway partly on the decision to offer computers on credit to customers who weren't exactly credit-worthy. The Gateway name was sold to the Taiwanese computer maker Acer in 2007.
The decision to offer Gateways on credit originated with Cheng. He got the idea from a television commercial for trucks in the 1990s. Cheng maintains, however, that it was not his idea to offer computers on credit to people who couldn't afford them.
Those loans had to be written off by Gateway and the stock crashed.
"They had a lot of cash," Cheng said. "They decided, what they were going to do, is they were going to finance all those customers themselves. And when you're doing that, your sales go up a lot. Except for, guess what -- when it comes time for them to pay that third or fourth payment, they're not there."
Cheng left around that time and founded PC Pitstop (as it was known at the time) in 1999.
Flash forward to the present day, and Cheng and Munson felt Sioux City would be a good spot to plunk a PC Matic sales team. Munson said the firm doesn't believe in cold calls to make sales -- preferring instead personal relationships. So they called their former Gateway colleagues together for something of a networking event.
"These are 99 percent ex-Gateway employees," Munson said, referring to the crowd at the hotel. "In some cases, these are now CEOs, or CTOs, or IT decision makers. Let's reconnect with these people, have conversations about what security challenges they're having, and see if we fit."