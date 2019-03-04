The death of former Iowa football player Damon Bullock has shocked members of the Hawkeye program and his former teammates.
The 25-year-old Texas native was struck by a car and died at the scene of the accident near his family’s home in Duncanville, Texas early Sunday morning.
According to police reports, a car Bullock was driving struck a traffic control device in a median, causing the lights to disconnect.
Bullock parked and left his vehicle, walking to the street where he was struck by a passing car.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damon’s parents, Kimberly and Roscoe, and the entire family,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement issued late Sunday night.
“Damon’s tragic and unexpected death is a shock to all of us within the Iowa football program, as well as his former teammates. Damon was an outstanding young man and we enjoyed him being a part of the Hawkeye football program.’’
Bullock’s mother, Kimberly Handy, announced her son’s death in a post on Facebook.
“Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live as if you’ll die tomorrow,’’ she wrote, saying her son lived those words as a dreamer and doer. “… With tears streaming down my face as I create this post I regretfully have to say that we lost our son Damon to a terrible accident this morning.’’
Her post led to responses on social media by a number of Bullock’s teammates.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey wrote on Twitter, “My heart is extremely heavy right now! I love you Damon Bullock! Rest in peace bro!’’
Miles Taylor followed, “Rest Easy D Bull! Love you Man! Know you in heaven smiling down! Can’t imagine my time at Iowa without you bro .. Your soul and good spirit will always live forever!’’
Defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson of the Minnesota Vikings simply wrote, “Tell that person you love em. Life’s short.’’
Bullock saw action in 37 games for the Hawkeyes between 2011-14, rushing 290 times for 1,074 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded 71 receptions for 616 yards and one score.
The bulk of his playing time came during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, when he rushed for 513 and 467 yards, respectively.
Bullock’s best game in an Iowa uniform came in the Hawkeyes’ 2012 season opener against Northern Illinois at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
He rushed for 30 times for a career-high 150 yards against the Huskies, scoring the game-winning touchdown in Iowa’s 18-17 victory on a 23-yard carry late in the fourth quarter.