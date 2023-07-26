SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City family is awaiting the return of a loved one's remains while authorities in Oklahoma continue to investigate the death of a man believed to have been shot before his body was burned and his bones dumped in a ditch.

Two people with Sioux City ties who are suspected of killing Brian Corey are being held in an Oklahoma jail.

In a July 12 post on his Facebook page, Nick Corey said his family had been informed that his son Brian Corey had been killed in Oklahoma. The family had previously contacted Oklahoma authorities after having not heard from Brian for a week since June 5. The family sought to report Brian as missing because he usually contacted at least one family member almost daily.

"That's way too long for him not to talk to one of us," Nick Corey said. "We're a close family."

Brian Corey had moved around after leaving Sioux City a couple years ago, his father said, and had settled in Carney, Oklahoma, where he was living with Janelle Brown, a woman from Sioux City whom Nick Corey said his son had introduced to him previously.

Corey and Brown's relationship had apparently ended, Nick Corey said, and his son was in the process of moving out of their home.

Brown, whose address is in Wellston, Oklahoma, and Clyde Clayton, of Sioux City, are accused of killing 52-year-old Brian Corey sometime between June 2 and July 7, then burning his body. Authorities found burnt human bones in a ditch and more burnt human bones, in addition to a metal knee implant similar to one Corey had, in a burn pile at his home.

Brown and Clayton were arrested July 7. Clayton, 42, has been charged with accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a human corpse. Brown, 39, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body. Both are scheduled for court appearances Thursday in Lincoln County, Oklahoma.

Clayton and Brown, who according to court documents were involved in a sexual relationship, both claim the other shot Corey.

When first contacted on June 12 by a sheriff's deputy responding to the Corey family's request for a welfare check on Brian Corey, Brown said she hadn't seen him for a week and that he would sometimes leave for weeks at a time before reappearing.

On July 7, investigators detained Brown after she arrived at a meeting with her probation and parole officer. She was driven there by Clayton, who was stopped by authorities after he had driven away and detained.

Brown gave the following account to authorities, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court:

On June 5, she and Corey returned to their home. Clayton had been staying with them, waiting for Corey to drive him to Texas, but Corey had been putting it off. Brown said she and Corey got into an argument and she went outside. Corey and Clayton remained inside and were doing methamphetamine. When she returned inside, Brown said she found Corey slumped in his recliner in the living room, shot in the neck and not breathing. The next day, Brown said, she helped Clayton take the body outside, and Clayton burned it, then scooped up the ashes and the two drove away and threw the ashes in a ditch. Brown said she cleaned up blood in the living room and helped Clayton burn the recliner in a pit in the front yard.

After her interview, Brown led a deputy to a site about half a mile from Corey's home, where the deputy found burnt bones and empty bags that had held the ashes. Brown then showed the deputy the burn pit, where parts of the burnt recliner were observed.

Clayton gave different versions of what happened, according to an affidavit filed in his case:

Clayton first told investigators Corey had left at the end of June and he hadn't seen him since. He then said he was at Corey's home on June 5 and had stepped outside when Brown and Corey were arguing and then heard a gunshot. Clayton said he stayed in a nearby abandoned house that night before returning the following morning and seeing Brown burning Corey's body in a brush pile. Clayton said he didn't say anything to Brown, but thought to himself "this is how she is." Clayton said he didn't help burn the body, but then said he added brush to the fire.

Clayton was booked into jail, and on the following day, investigators searching Corey's property found burnt bones and the knee implant in the burn pile. In a new interview, Clayton changed his story, telling an investigator he was in the house with Corey on June 5 and Brown was outside. Corey was in his recliner when, Clayton said, he heard a gunshot outside and was hit in the face with a piece of glass from the door. He said he saw Corey slumped in the chair and bleeding from his neck. Clayton said Brown was trying to open the door and said something like, "did I hit him?" Clayton said he "freaked out" and went outside. When he returned inside, the back door was open, the chair was tipped over and Corey's body was outside on the ground.

Clayton said he removed the door and took it to a neighbor's home. Investigators found the door, which had been burned, on the neighbor's metal pile.

Nick Corey said he had never met Clayton, who has been identified as a person interest in a missing person case involving Peyton Heintzelman, of Sioux City. Heintzelman, a transient who also went by the name Sioux Walker or Sue Walker, was last seen on the city's west side in February, and her social media was last used on Feb. 10.

Corey said an Oklahoma medical examiner is attempting to identify the remains that have been recovered. Once the remains are released, Corey said the family will have them returned to Sioux City for a funeral and burial.

"It's pretty horrific when a parent has to bury their son, no matter how old he is," Corey said.