AUSTIN, Texas – Four members of the South Dakota diving team competed Monday at the NCAA Zone D Qualifying Championships at Jamail Swimming Center on the University of Texas campus.
Hudson Wilkerson and Isaac Morris competed in the men’s one-meter competition during Monday’s early afternoon session while Sarah Schank and Haley Pederson competed in the women’s three-meter event during the evening.
Wilkerson, a freshman, narrowly missed advancing to the finals with his 280.45 point total that had him finishing 19th, just one spot shy of moving into the finals. Morris, the Summit League Championships Men’s Diving MVP, scored 272.35 and finished in 22nd place.
Pederson, a sophomore, finished 37th with a 256.75 point total while Schank, a senior, was 47th with a 231.7 point total.