Franken campaign raised almost $1.8 million from late May to June

Mike Franken posted strong fundraising numbers over the course of the end of the primary election campaign and start of the general election.

But the Democratic challenger still faces an uphill fundraising climb against longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral from Sioux City, raised nearly $1.8 million in the most recent federal reporting period, which covered the six weeks spanning May 19 through June 30.

Iowa’s primary election was June 7.

Grassley, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 1981, raised just more than $800,000 over the same six weeks.

But at the period’s close, Grassley had more than $4 million in his campaign account, while Franken had just a little more than $1.1 million.

Part of that advantage stems from Grassley’s ongoing war chest as an incumbent, and because he faced only a token challenge in the Republican primary.

Franken used most of his primary season fundraising to aid his victory in a competitive Democratic primary.

Franken’s campaign in a news release celebrated the latest fundraising numbers, and highlighted that Franken has raised more than $4.2 million this calendar year.

“It’s clear Iowans have had enough of Sen. Grassley’s failed leadership and lack of results,” Franken campaign manager Julie Stauch said in the news release.

Grassley’s campaign stressed the overall fundraising numbers, including Grassley’s advantage at the end of the reporting period.

“No matter how much money Franken raises from liberal out-of-state donors, Sen. Grassley will be re-elected to the U.S. Senate to continue his work for Iowans,” Grassley campaign communications director Michaela Sundermann said in a news release.

“He has an unmatched record of achievements for Iowa and works harder than anyone to earn Iowans’ trust by listening and representing their views and values in the U.S. Senate.”