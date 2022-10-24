Franken, Grassley campaigns tout dueling polls

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mike Franken and the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee released dueling polls that suggest different pictures of the race.

Following the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finding a 3-point lead by Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, the NRSC released a poll conducted by the Tarrance Group that found Grassley ahead by a larger 11 percentage points, with 53% compared to Franken’s 42%. The poll surveyed 600 Iowa voters by phone.

The next day, Franken’s campaign released an internal poll by Change Research showing Grassley up by just 3 percentage points, with 48% of support to Franken’s 45%. The poll's 1,008 respondents were recruited by a mixture of targeted Facebook advertisements and texts.

Franken’s campaign spokesperson, C.J. Petersen, said the polling shows Franken is poised to defeat Grassley.

“These polls, fundraising, and ratings changes show a clear trend in Michael Franken’s direction and are the ‘proof in the pudding’ that Iowans are ready to vote for a Senator who works for them,” he said.

But Republicans cast doubt on the results of the Iowa Poll and suggested recent polls with double-digit advantages for Grassley are closer to reality.

"For the third election cycle in a row, Ann Seltzer and the Des Moines Register missed their mark,” Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann said in a press release highlighting the Tarrance polling. “...Senator Grassley is the original Inflation Fighter and will lead the charge in ending Biden's reckless spending."