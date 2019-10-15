How long will I work each day / how many papers will I deliver?
It depends on the size of your route. Most routes average 80-180 customers. Carriers invest approximately 90 minutes per day delivering newspapers.
How much will I earn?
Most routes within the city and suburban areas earn about $125 to $150 per week. Most carriers earn more through tips from satisfied customers. A Sioux City Journal route is frequently used to provide income for personal or family goals. Vacations, college tuition, a new car and down payment for a home are among the many goals Sioux City Journal carriers have.
How often will I get paid?
You will receive an electronic deposit of your earnings into your checking or savings account every other week. You also have the option to receive a check every 4 weeks.
How do I receive my newspapers?
You will pick up your papers at the Sioux City Journal. The Sioux City Journal provides a dry, well lit preparation area where you will promptly receive your papers. The Sioux City Journal provides the tools used to prepare your newspapers for delivery.
What tools will I need to do the work?
Many of our successful carriers find cell phones and computers help them manage their routes. Most of the basic supplies required for route delivery are provided through Sioux City Journal.
What are the basic requirements for the work?
A valid driver's license, access to a reliable, insured vehicle, and the ability to meet customer expectations for delivery of requested products.
Can I deliver in my neighborhood?
Most carriers delivering in the Sioux City area manage a route within a few miles of their home. Routes serving suburban and rural areas often require more travel.
If you have a few hours available each morning, a Sioux City Journal Route will likely fit into your daily schedule.
Can others help me with delivery?
Yes, others may help you with delivery each morning, or on a temporary basis. Because you want to take an occasional break from your route, it is an excellent idea for you to have a reliable alternate that is willing and able to provide the same high quality service that will be expected from you.
Many of our customers are early risers and appreciate their newspaper in time for their morning coffee and before their daily activities. The Sioux City Journal delivery deadlines are 6 am Monday through Friday and 7am Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.
Will I receive an extra newspaper?
Yes, each carrier receives a complimentary copy.
Will I collect money from customers?
You will not need to collect money from your customers. The Sioux City Journal will process all subscriber payments. The only money you will receive from your customers are your tips for great service!
Can I work as a carrier if I'm not yet 18 years old?
Yes, providing you have support from a parent or guardian. Youth carriers manage a route through a partnership with their mother or father.
Do you have other questions?
If you have any other inquiries, please contact JStamey@siouxcityjournal.com or (712-293-4267) - we will have an answer for you within 2 business days.