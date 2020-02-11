Freshman Hunter Steffans wins first-ever match to send Sergeant Bluff-Luton to the state duals

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Hunter Steffans has never wrestled a varsity match before Tuesday’s Class 2A regional dual.
But once Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Clint Koedam saw what weight class the duals started at, he knew the final dual against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock could come down to a freshman with no varsity experience.
Koedam was right. The Warriors had a 34-33 lead going into the 138-pound match, the final one of the evening. Koedam sent Steffans out against CL/GLR’s Dax De Groot, who was one win away from 100 in his career.
If Steffans won, the Warriors were onto the state duals for the fifth time in the past seven seasons. If Steffan lost, the Lions would head to the 2A state duals.
In his first-ever varsity match, Steffans struck first with a takedown and later built a 4-0 lead. De Groot made a comeback and almost got a couple of turns, but Steffans worked out of any jam and won a 7-4 decision to send the Warriors to the state duals with a 37-33 victory.
Koedam had full faith in Steffans because he sees the freshman go up against ranked wrestlers every day during practice.
“Hunter is not a typical JV guy. He’s banging in the room every day with Ty (Koedam) and Noah Parmelee before he got hurt. He’s seriously probably one of the toughest JV kids in the state,” Koedam said. “Everywhere else he’s a varsity guy. Just so happens at Sergeant Bluff, we are pretty tough down low. I just told him to do what he always does.
"He’s a diamond in the rough.”
While it was his first career varsity match and there was a lot at stake, Steffans didn’t feel any pressure going into his match.
“Wrestle my game, bonus points, get as many takedowns, don’t let him get any easy points,” Steffans said. “I get put in those positions during practice. It’s always good when you get in pressure before so you don’t fall under pressure (in matches). I will remember that until my senior year.”
The Warriors also overcame losing Parmelee to a season-ending injury this season plus they battled illness this week. Still, SB-L was able to plug some holes and pulled out its biggest dual win of the season so far.
“This is a team, we got kicked in the teeth pretty hard with losing Noah,” Koedam said. “We talked about yesterday, when you go out and wrestle unselfishly for your teammates, a lot of the pain and bruises go away. It’s not about who the spotlight it on, it’s about why it is on them and it’s because they are wrestling unselfishly for their teammates. Great things happen when that occurs.”
SB-L won the flip before the match, allowing Koedam to make strategic decisions throughout the dual with the Lions.
SB-L started the dual against the Lions by bumping Isaac Bryan to 145 pounds and he won a 10-2 major decision. Cory Bates bumped up to 152 and won by fall. Then at 160, Matthew Headid won by fall for a 16-0 lead.
“Matthew’s (match) was huge. When you look at the score and where we got bonus points, his was one I wasn’t expecting bonus points,” Koedam said. “He went out and just started throwing down like I couldn’t believe. But that’s Matthew. I don’t think many people respect Matthew because he’s not that guy that has been in our lineup before. Now here he is, watch out.”
SB-L’s Jack Gaukel bumped up two weight classes and the top-ranked Class 2A 152-pounder faced the No. 6-ranked 160-pounder in 2A in Kalen Meyer. Gaukel controlled the match for a 6-1 decision.
That meant Blake Liebe, ranked No. 6 at 170, bumped up to 182 and the SB-L senior knocked off Bryce Vande Weerd, No. 6 at 182, by a 5-1 decision.
That gave the Warriors a 22-0 lead.
“We won the flip and we were able to do some things that they couldn’t stop,” Koedam said. “It was strategy tonight and a little bit of coaching scheme that helped us pull it off.”
That’s when the Lions comeback began. Dylan Winkel (195) and Josh Riibe (220) got back-to-back pins and then they got back-to-back forfeits. Jacob Pytleski (113) won a 9-6 decison and a forfeit put CL/GLF up 33-22.
Ty Koedam started the Warriors comeback with a pin at 126 and Nate Curry followed with a pin for a one-point lead when Steffans sealed the victory with his first-ever varsity win.
It’s the second year in a row where the Warriors have won a tight dual against the CL/GLR at the regional duals.
“That dual came down to the flip. They knew it, we knew it. We lost it and had to do everything we could to survive after that,” CL/GLR coach Curtis Eben said. “We just came up a little short. Some swing matches in there. That’s how those things go. We lost a 126 and 145-pounder this year to season-ending things. Our team has faced some adversity this year.
“We would love to be healthy, love to put our best guys on the mat but we put our best guys on the mat we could and I am proud of our guys and the way they fought.”
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had no problem in its regular-season dual with county rival West Lyon but the Wildcats closed the gap coming into Tuesday’s regional dual.
The Wildcats beat CL/GLR for the Siouxland Conference tournament title and finished in second place, behind the Lions, at this past weekend’s sectional.
The Wildcats couldn’t close the gap enough. Kyler Grems won by fall at 138 and Johny Perez won a 10-2 major decision at 152. Daniel Schriever won 4-1 at 145 for the Lions but they were down 10-3 after the first three matches.
Dylann Van Berkum won by fall at 160, Kalen Meyer won a 7-5 decision and Vande Weerd won by fall to give the Lions an 18-10.
West Lyon’s Blake Meyer (195) won a decision for the Wildcats but the Lions once got a couple of key wins to build an 11-point lead. Winkel won a 4-2 decision against West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman at 220 and Jarrett Meyer got a 4-2 decision at 285 to put the Lions up 24-13.
West Lyon won four of the last five matches - Zachary Severson at 106, Dalton Warner at 113, Quin Horstman at 126 and Isaac Bruggeman at 132.
But the Lions got a 13-5 major decision at 120 and held the Wildcats to three decisions and a major decision to hold them off to claim the 28-26 victory to move on.
While the tight loss stung, West Lyon head coach Ben Caven was happy with the progress the team made since the end of last season.
For the first time in about two decades, West Lyon had a full lineup.
“We fell a little short but the guys wrestled really well. Gutsy performance by all of the guys out there, both teams,” Caven said. “I am proud of the guys, they had a great season. They worked their tails off. Our practices are not easy, I make them work hard. These guys have guts and I respect them for it.”
SB-L beat MOC-Floyd Valley in the Warriors first dual of the night and won 59-24. Jack Gaukel, Bradyn Barclay and Ty Koedam all won by fall and Aidan Lambertsen won by tech fall.
Mason Vaas (152) won by fall for the Dutchmen.