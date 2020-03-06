FROM 2000: For Miller, Southern Hills' more than a mall

When the doors opened at 8:30 a.m., folks who wanted to see what all the fuss was about were crowded outside. The building wasn't packed, but it was buzzing.

"My husband and I left for the mall right after Mass ended, hoping to get a chance to look in," a woman told me.

We were both excited to gawk at everything. Once the ribbon was cut, the stores opened and the fun began. Merchants offered prizes (and food), clerks tried out their best counter side manner.

For folks tired of driving to Sioux Falls or Omaha, it was a godsend mecca in our midst.

Still, the mall's managers weren't about to just build it and hope the crowds would come. They primed the pump with contests and gimmicks. They staged a circus in the parking lot (without realizing how many parking spots a big top tent could chew up); they brought in carnival rides to amuse the masses.

Like others, I rode the elephants, tried the ride simulators and mourned the passing of favorite stores.

I, too, wondered if one town could support so many shoe stores. Today, I make it a point to stop at many of them.

Because a mall is built on change, nothing is what it was.