FROM 2000: Southern Hills Mall still going strong 20 years after grand opening

Bill Haase, Southern Hill s general manager for the last 17 years, described the fight to keep out the mall as a "losing battle." Sioux City was the last major Iowa city without a regional shopping center. Haase noted Southern Hills developers also had purchased land outside the city limits and were prepared to build there if necessary.

"I think it was going to happen regardless of what the city did or didn't do because that was just a sign of the times and the way things were going and ended up going," says Haase, who was working for a local building materials business at the time of the dispute.

"There was going to be a regional shopping mall here one way or another, either within the city limits or outside the city limits. The city was smart enough to realize that at the time, and decided to go ahead and let the mall be built within the city limits and take advantage of all the property and sales taxes."

Southern Hills "made a big difference in solidifying" the city as a regional shopping destination, Haase says.

Prior to the mall's opening, scores of local residents regularly drove to large enclosed shopping centers in Omaha, Sioux Falls and other metro cities. While there is still some leakage to those areas, it's much less than if Southern Hills had never been built, he says.