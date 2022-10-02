From the Archives

125 Years Ago

Iowa Woman Finds Parents Lost Many Years Ago: When Mrs. Stanley of New Hartford, Iowa, accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Caywood to Elmira, N.Y., she did not expect the surprise at the home of her childhood. Mrs. Stanley, at the age of four, was adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Caywood and raised as Miss. Ella Caywood. She was the youngest of eight children, and her birth mother in poor health, Mr. and Mrs. Caywood persuaded the parents to allow them to adopt her as their own. Years ago news was received that her father had enlisted in the New York regiment and been killed in battle, and her mother died soon after. Yet Mrs. Stanley found the parents she had mourned alive and well - very active for people nearly 80 years of age - along with three of her brothers. Her father had been in the Army and wounded, laying him in one of the hospitals for months. That incident led to the report of his death to his friends in the west.

Hard On Water Patrons: Yesterday was another hard one on the patrons of the city water department. The cause of the water famine was the cleaning of one of the boilers at the Main Street station during the night, which necessitated shutting down the pumps. The new boiler has not been installed yet, and the station has been getting along with only one boiler for several weeks. Waterworks officials say a good rain is badly needed again, and that the large amount of water being used these days is making a great strain on the department.

100 Years Ago

Daughter of Rich Man Weds A "Cop": Cupid rode on the radiator of Miss Fern Conner's automobile last summer as she drove recklessly down Morningside Boulevard patrolled by Carl Nyberg, motorcycle "cop." The two of them secretly eloped two weeks ago in the Methodist parsonage at Elk Point, S.D. The marriage was kept secret until Sunday night. The couple went to the home of the bride's father and obtained his forgiveness. They will make their home at the father's residence for the time being.

Campaign Against Fires: Today inaugurates the 12th annual Fire Prevention Week, and a program for Sioux City has been drawn up to leave no stone unturned in the effort to check the number of fires that occur each year. Picture slides will be shown at all local theaters, and insurance men will speak at all schools. The public can cooperate with the week by doing everything in their power to make this a week with no runs.

50 Years Ago

Morton Acknowledges Great Gift For Youth: Secretary of the Interior Rogers C. B. Morton dedicated the Thomas Ashford Scout Reservation near Homer Sunday evening. The 1,000-acre reservation was donated to the Prairie Gold Council, Boy Scouts of America, by Mrs. Judson Packard of Sioux City in memory of her father who served as mayor of Homer for 30 years. The reservation will help future generations to have "opportunity our fathers and forefathers had to get the feel of the land," Morton said.

College Night Program Set At East Hight: A special college night program for students and parents will be presented on Tuesday in the East High School auditorium. The principal and guidance counselors will speak about the process for getting into college, including selecting one, making an application, use of class rank and grade point average, and financial aid. The speakers will also answer questions from parents.

25 Years Ago

Cameras Activate New Signal Lights: Traffic lights now control the Military Road and Riverside Blvd. intersection, replacing the previous four-way stop sign. The traffic is also now being captured on camera. City officials had tried for years to add lights to the intersection, with traffic especially heavy coming to and from work at Gateway 2000 and other North Sioux City or Dakota Dunes employees. The Iowa Department of Transportation rejected the city's request for years, but the city finally got the go-ahead earlier this year.

Three Arrested in Drug Bust In Sioux County: Sioux County law enforcement authorities closed down one of Northwest Iowa's largest methamphetamine distribution centers Tuesday. The suspects were arrested on warrants stemming from drug-delivery incidents over the past year. Federal charges against the three are also possible.