FROM THE PUBLISHER: 'Buy local' partnerships help businesses

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Today, we're pleased to introduce "Buy Local," a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Special thanks go to the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, The Siouxland Initiative and the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for sponsoring this initiative so that there are no setup fees for any local business.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Buy Local page to see who is offering gift cards: localbusiness.lee.net/sioux-city-journal

