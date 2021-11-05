FULL LIST: Northwest Iowa municipal and school election results

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Northwest Iowa counties Tuesday, as well offices where no candidate filed. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county. Check back in print and online at siouxcityjournal.com early next week for a complete list of candidates elected by write-in votes.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY
Alta
Mayor
James C. Eaton, 334; Kevin Walsh, 70
Lakeside
Mayor
Write-in
Linn Grove
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Jud Graesing, 25; Melissa Merida, 22; Angela Crewther, 21; Write-ins
Marathon
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Mary A. Brooks, 30; Douglas Enger, 18; Larry Robinson, 16; Jayme Burgess, 11
Rembrandt
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Damon L. Hickman, 13; Larry Kacmarynski, 12; Write-in
Storm Lake
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Margaret Martinez, 328; Matthew Ricklefs, 324; Shane Schreck, 240; Dylan WolfTornabane, 106
Truesdale
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Connie Lewis, 8; Darla R. Weiland, 7; Write-ins
Alta-Aurelia school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Tom Hinkeldey, 384; Corey Diischer, 251; Bradley Rohwer, 171; Jodi Theisen, 127; Mitch Langschwager, 44
Laurens-Marathon school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Laura Todd, 19; Benjamin Zylstra, 18; Charles J. Harrold, 16
At-large (to fill vacancy) (vote for no more than one)
Write-in
Sioux Central school board
District 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Randy Ripke, 119; Sara K. Sangwin, 60
Storm Lake school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Erika Dierking, 502; Steven Mills, 374; Ashley WolfTornabane, 199
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Aurelia
Council (to fill vacancy)
Courtney Bruce, 107; Denny Weathers, 105
Cherokee
Council Ward 2
Dave Wilberding, 32 (write-in)
Larrabee
Council (vote for no more than three)
Dustin Richardson, 14; Isaac Cruz, 12; Janice Robinson, 12; Jamie Fassler, 7
Meriden
Mayor
DJ Sechler, 18 (write-in)
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Joe Peterson, 16 (write-in); Jordan Petersen, 13; (write-in); Nicole Glassmaker, 10 (write-in)
Quimby
Mayor
Betty Woltman, 6 (write-in)
Council (vote for no more than three)
Nicole Goettsch, 45; Dylan Dalton, 42; Donald Fiser, 37; Erin Rydgren, 5
Cherokee school board
Brian Freed, 382; Ray E Mullins II, 361; Kelly Lundell, 230
CLAY COUNTY
Everly
Mayor:
Ronald Thompson, 45 (write-in); Tara Patrick. 10 (write-in)
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Gillett Grove
Mayor
Mike Hansen, 2 (write-in)
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Ken Schaber, 2, (write-in); Laurie Vanderpool, 2 (write-in); Brian Vanderpool, 2, (write-in); Sara Meyer, 2 (write-in); Larry Harms, 2 (write-in)
Greenville
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Kayla Koch, 20; Vincent S. Trierweiler, 19; Write-ins: 46
Peterson
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Tim Saunders, 73; Judi L. Calhoon, 72; Ashley Selk, 62; Mark Thompson, 61; Austin Brown, 29; Kelsey Roer, 20
Rossie
Mayor
Matt Starkson, 6 (write-in)
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Barb Trierweiler, 6 (write-in); Beth Starkson, 6; (write-in); Colleen Lundquist, 6; (write-in); Kathy Hegwer, 6 (write-in)
Spencer
Council At-Large (vote for no more than 1)
Brian J. Balk, 594; George Moriarty, 587; Jacqueline Johnson, 430; Deborah Burow, 263
Clay Central-Everly Community School District
District 5
Barb Trierweiler, 4 (write-in); Steve Kracht, 2 (write-in)
Spencer Community School District
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Bob Whittenburg, 1,235; Bill Zinn, 1,080; Shelby Haak, 1,026; Dean Mechler, 977; Brandon Edmonds, 722; Rebecca Moran, 655
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Arion
Mayor
Write-in
City Council (vote for no more than 3)
Write-ins
Charter Oak
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Brent Friedrichs, 58; Benjamin Heyne, 45; Ronald G. Schau, 25; Earl S. Nelson, 22; Carolyn J. Nelson, 3
Buck Grove
Council (vote for no more than 5)
Michele Stover, 4; Aaron Schroeder, 4, Write-ins
Dow City
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Robin McCoid, 60; Kody Meyer, 54; Connie Garrett, 48; Phyllis TenEyck, 47
Denison
Council at-large (vote for no more than 1)
Jessica Garcia, 398; William L. Miller, 178
Kiron
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Myrna Henrich, 32; Jennifer Hoaglund, 26; Kathy Lickteig, 11
Ricketts
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Drene K. Briggle, 11; Carol Schlensig, 10
Schleswig
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Tim Bubke, 69; Richard Hanlin, 59; Rory Degen, 52; Duane Jacoby, 50
Vail
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Daniel J. Crane, 36; Bob Niehaus, 35; Write-in
Charter Oak-Ute school board (vote for no more than 2)
Jill Klinker, 92; Randy Weed, 82
Denison school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Rachel Desy, 560; John R. Held, 520; Louis Scheuring, 479; Christy Welch, 275
DICKINSON COUNTY
Milford
Mayor
Steve Anderson, 86; (write-in)
Okoboji
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Dan Sanders, 158; Julie Mau Andres, 142; Walter Mendenhall, 130; Kae Hoppe, 93
Orleans
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Benjamin H Radcliffe, 68; Keith Ostrum, 62; Stanley Gable, 61; Eric L Anderson, 49
Terril
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Austin Fairchild, 56; Jeri L Nissen, 51; Scot Timothy Matthews, 26
West Okoboji
Mayor
Craig Miner, 68; Barbara Ann Lynch, 28
City Council (vote for no more than 2)
Mike Paxton, 73; Darlene Powers, 46; Robert Hein, 34; Kristopher Kneen, 19
Graettinger-Terril school board
District 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Mathew Hanson, 56; Rowaida Lair, 30
IDA COUNTY
Arthur
Council (Vote for no more than 3)
Kristy Abegast, 19; Paula Fried, 18; Write-in
Galva
Mayor
Write-in
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Write-ins
Ida Grove
Council Ward 2 (Vote for no more than 1)
Jeff Miesner, 41; Angela M. Johnson, 25
Galva-Holstein school board
District 3 (Vote for no more than 1)
Jeff Witzke, 88; Katie Johnson, 69
OABCIG school board
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
District 6 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
LYON COUNTY
George
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Bobby Gruis, 129; Carola Oehmsen Vivian, 105; Lucius Johnson, 35; Jack Smith, 34; John Grotluschen, 17
Inwood
Council (Vote for no more than 3)
Rick Rozeboom, 182; Mark D. Timmerman, 182; Kyle Knobloch, 161; Jordan Huyser, 116; Richard G. Halma, 55
Larchwood
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Mike Metzger, 135; Shane Reinke, 129; Ted Underberg, 119; Ned Hodgson, 110
Little Rock
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Shannon Lloyd, 102; Diane Peters, 78; Thomas Schilling, 44
West Lyon school board
District 1
Vincent Smith, 208; Tanner Tracy, 91
District 2
Jennifer Jenson, 153; Melissa Rozeboom, 120
MONONA COUNTY
Castana
Mayor
Vincent George LeClair, 33; Mike Golden, 13
Council (Vote for no more than 2)
Scott Fox, 36; Ian Adkins, 24; Stacy Hein, 18
Moorhead
Mayor
Write-in
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Write-ins
Onawa
Mayor
Tracy L. Holland, 143; Lonnie L. Campbell, 133
Rodney
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Brenda Hamann, 9; Ray Thomas, 7; Scott Pierce, 5; Beth A. Ryan, 4; Jeanne Pierce, 2
Whiting
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Makenzie Struble, 76; Larry Teel, 62; Amber Warren, 30
Maple Valley–Anthon-Oto school board
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
David Jensen, 105; Dale Wimmer, 99; Trevor Lally, 74
District 5 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
O'BRIEN COUNTY
Hartley
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Mary Westphalen: 194; Ronald Glen Hengeveld: 156; Nickolas R. Galm: 150; Greg Cotter: 145; Brian Myers: 86
Paullina
Mayor
Brenda Ebel Kruse: 100; John Ihle: 76
Primghar
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Steve Wittrock: 136; Tim Honkomp: 114; Kenneth Miller: 97; Kevin P. Kelleher: 76; Darin Logan: 72; Kayla Weishuhn: 26
Sutherland
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Tyler Draper: 95; Johanna Homan: 76; Gary Tunink: 56; Devon Jones: 34
South O’Brien school board
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Richard Radke, 26 (write-in);Kevin Nelson, 15; (write-in); Darin Johnson, 4 (write-in)
District 2 (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 1)
Joshua Rausch: 319; Bobbi Honkomp: 208
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Harris
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Jeff Loring, 28; Glen DeVries, 21; Larry Hegwer, 16
Ocheyedan
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Write-ins
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
Akron
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Eric Solberg, 166; Write-in
Kingsley
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Ronald Mathers, 116; Dan Kremer, 130; Neal Rolling, 191; Jason Jasperson, 173
Le Mars
Mayor
Rob Bixenman, 976
Council Ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Ken Nelson, 216; Brian Bruns, 228
Council Ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Daniel J. Dembinski, 68; Mark Sturgeon, 109
Council At-large
Clark Goodchild, 948
Remsen
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Michael A. Slota, 103; Ann Cole-Nelson, 122; Josh Hill, 133; Jeff Cluck, 135
Oyens
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Steve Swalve, 18; Kathy Meis, 15; Write-in
Hinton school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Haylee Junck, 281; Ben Vondrak, 278; Erin Weiland, 232; Michele Stucky, 62
Kingsley-Pierson school board
At-large (vote for no more than 2)
Jason Collins, 171; Megan Plendl, 130; Melissa Harder, 66; Lindsay Letsche, 97
Le Mars school board
Director 1 (vote for no more than 1)
Ashley Knapp, 397; Mary J. Milder, 53; Lorraine DeJong, 552; Gina Vacura, 292
Director 2 (vote for no more than 1)
Aaron Tolzin, 1,075
Director 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Makenzie Lang, 712; Wanda Wichers, 536
Director 5 (to fill a vacancy)
Jill Feuerhelm, 1,143
Remsen-Union school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Jason Steven Loutsch, 167; Talon Penning, 199; Chris Poeckes, 119; Eric Harpenau, 153
SAC COUNTY
Auburn
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Nick A Meister, 54; Rick Carlyle, 41; Deb Ludwig, 51; Cynthia J Finley, 41; Linda Rath, 46; Randy Schulte, 38
Early
Council (vote for no more than 3)
William R Cougill, 64; Timothy Langner, 76; Justin Meseck, 24; Brian Pickhinke, 39
Lake View
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Calee First, 145; Dave Woltman, 319; Michael L Frank, 268; Vickie Toms, 215; Dale Boeckman, 231
Odebolt
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Carl J Hemer, 90; Wanita Friedrichsen, 67; Seth Duff, 55; Levi Thies, 99
Schaller
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Marcy Hallengren, 44; Matthew Biede, 78; Keith L Thompson, 92; Douglas Trent Thevenot, 54; Chris Grothe, 95
SIOUX COUNTY
Alton
Council: (vote for 2)
Terri Vander Pol, 44; Travis John Plathe, 44; Harlan Jorgensen, 43
Chatsworth
Council (vote for 2)
Clifford Puhl, 9; Bekki Baker, 9; Robert Baker, 9
Granville
Mayor
Karl Kellen, 14 (write-in); Dennis Friedmann, 13 (write-in); All other write-ins 3 or fewer votes each
Council (vote for 2)
Joyce Murphy, 45; Christopher Hunt, 51; James Wynia, 69
Hawarden
Council (vote for 2)
Robert Klocke, 269; Monte Harvey, 204; Amy Cason, 157; Kevin Warner, 46; Patricia Anderson, 273; Robert Jay Bak, 176; Jerry Wilson, 74; Maria Camacho, 154; Douglas J. Koob, 47
Hospers
Council (vote for 2)
Michael Thompson, 65; Sarah Otto, 6, (write-in); Mary Hatfield, 4, (write-in) All other write-ins 2 or fewer votes each
Hull
Council (vote for 3)
Ryan D. Beukelman, 101; Les Van Roekel, 110; John Emerick, 121; Eric D. Rankin, 73
Ireton
Council (vote for 2)
Gerad Gradert, 102; Pamela J Lewis, 49; Brett Buyert, 72; Jim Marco, 62
Matlock
Mayor
David Phillips, 16; Charles Schwebach, 25
Maurice
Council (vote for 2)
William Korver, 53; Isaac Holtrop, 11; (write-in); Helen Larson, 8; (write-in); Randy Brinkman, 5; (write-in); All other write-ins 2 or fewer votes
Write-in
Rock Valley
Council (vote for 3)
Jeremy Van't Hul, 304; Charlene Granstra, 291; Dale Kooima, 267; Rod De Kam, 429
Rock Valley school board
At-large (vote for 3)
Steven Van Den Top, 354; Jacob Brosamle, 416; Mike M. Suter, 343; Shelli Rens, 403
Sioux Center school board
At-large (vote for 3)
Jerod Work, 546; Nathan Bullock, 500; Yeabsira Doornink, 469; LoriAnne Andersen, 454
WOODBURY COUNTY
Anthon
Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2)
Mona Kirchgatter, 61;Write-in
Correctionville
Mayor
Ronald Sanderson, 39; Kathy Hoffman, 124
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Chad Kline, 84; Kourtnee Ann Fox, 117; Robert Beazley, 106; Ciara Alioth, 92
Cushing
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Alexander W. Rabbass, Mary Tyler, Write-in
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write-in
Danbury
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Brenda Zimmerman, 16; Kendra Sexton, 55; Stanley Sexton, 19; Kathy Scholl, 55; Jason Weber, 29
Lawton
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Jeremy Baltushis, 51; Patrick V. Saunders, 91; Nicholas J. Roth, 66
Moville
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Paul Malm, 135; Write-in
Oto
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Jennifer J. Weber, 135; Write-in, Write-in
Pierson
Council (vote for no more than 2)
Keith A. Saxen, 10; Gordon Bubke, 25; Bonnie Saxen, 34; Marvin Keith Swanson, 16
Salix
Mayor
Kevin Nelson, 36; Kay Frances Scott, 11
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Karen Allen, Cindy VanAuken, Write-in
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write-in
Sergeant Bluff
Mayor
Jon Winkel, 742; Dustin Thelander, 493
Sioux City
Council (vote for no more than 3)
Ike Rayford, 2,799; Alex Watters, 4,216; Matthew R. O'Kane, 2,865; Dan A. Moore, 4,486
Smithland
Council (to fill vacancy)
JoAnne Hinrickson, 13; Megan Meyermann, 9
Lawton-Bronson school board
District 3 (vote for no more than 1)
Write-in
River Valley school board
District 4 (vote for no more than 1)
Kory Dausel, 103; Sharleen Duncan, 155
Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board
Sioux City school board
At-large (vote for no more than 3)
Michael Lang Bushby, 904; Perla Alarcon-Flory, 2,305; Bob Michaelson, 3,493; Shaun Michael Broyhill, 1,392; Joshua D. Potter, 1,985; Jan J. George, 2,558; Arthur Ryan Baker, 1,063; Chad Krastel, 553; Amanda Gibson, 1,627