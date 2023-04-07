Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is urging leaders in Iowa’s rural communities to apply for funding to advance clean energy.

The 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law established funding through the Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Solutions to provide financial investment, technical assistance and other resources to advance clean energy in communities with fewer than 10,000 residents.

The program provides up to $10 million to communities. Examples of qualifying projects include community-scale solar and wind structures, grid modernization and systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Communities also can apply for up to $100 million for large-scale projects that benefit multiple communities or require multiple installations, such as utility-scale solar and wind farms, grid modernizations with multiple substations, and bioreactors using locally available biomass to replace fossil fuel use.

Project concept papers are due by 4 p.m. Friday, April 14. The deadline for the full application is 4 p.m. June 28.

The application process begins at www.energy.gov.