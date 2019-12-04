Fyol Nebk
View Comments

Fyol Nebk

  • Updated

Date booked: 11/28/2019. Charges: serious assault, no contact order. Bond amount: $2,000.

Police car
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News